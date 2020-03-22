United Way of Norman isn't waiting for a national directive from its headquarters to be proactive in meeting the dire needs for those impacted by coronavirus.
It launched a fund for partner agencies which can disperse emergency money to those suddenly without work and income due to business closures, the local chapter's spokesman Jed Bemeowski said.
“We wanted to make sure that we're able to meet some of the needs here and the money that was donated here, stays here to help people affected by it (coronavirus),” Bemeowski said.
The fund, which was set up last week had raised $5,000 by late Thursday afternoon, less than 48 hours after it was launched.
“Norman is a very caring community, so it's not necessarily unexpected for us,” he said.
United Way of Norman sent out a survey to partner agencies to help determine which ones would be better equipped to disperse the funds. Agencies which offer case management, Bemeowski said, would likely be prepared to determine who needs assistance due to the virus.
“There's people who need help all the time and we help those people,” he said. “We want this money to go specifically to people who have been unable to work. So we're working on what those guidelines are going to be to make sure that happens.”
Bemeowski said he did not know when funds would be available but it was important to start the fund quickly to make them available as soon as it determines which agencies will receive the funds for clients.
Several partner agencies have had to change their operations, Bemeowski learned after a meeting with agency heads Wednesday. United Way of Norman is keeping track of the agencies that remain open or those who have imposed reduced hours and other restrictions on its website.
There is additional information for agencies who need volunteers, such as the American Red Cross whose elderly volunteer base is largely unable to respond because of the risk of death if exposed to the virus. The Salvation Army, Food and Shelter, and Meals on Wheels are in need of volunteers as well.
United Way of Norman is meeting weekly with local emergency management, moved all meetings online, limited its office hours and designated staff to work remotely. It continues to assess the needs of partner agencies weekly as it connects volunteers to agencies in need.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
