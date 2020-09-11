The University of Oklahoma is set to hold its first home game of the 2020 football season on Saturday with a kickoff time of 6 p.m. The Norman Police Department offers the following road condition information and traveling advice.
DRIVING
All local Interstate 35 interchanges are open. Motorists are encouraged to utilize suggested routes highlighted in blue and purple on the attached map both prior to and after the game.
Norman police will only provide traffic assistance at all intersections along Lindsey Street from Interstate 35 to Elm Avenue postgame.
Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic pregame and for westbound traffic postgame between Berry Road and Elm Avenue to improve traffic flow between the stadium and Interstate 35.
As always, make safety a priority! Please buckle up all passengers, and refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages and then driving.
PARKING
Areas immediately around the university and Campus Corner are barricaded in several locations, preventing or restricting all vehicle traffic. Asp Avenue and Buchanan Avenue from White Street to Boyd Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic prior to and during each home game. Parking adjacent to the stadium is by permit only.
Although most fines for parking violations are relatively inexpensive, a towed vehicle can prove expensive when wrecker fees are included. Violations that can result in towing include: parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes; blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street, or alley; illegal use of handicapped parking; and illegally parking on private property.
If you park on private property, use locations that have proven trustworthy. NPD occasionally receives reports of individuals collecting money for parking on private property they do not own or lease. When the rightful owner or lessee find the unwanted vehicles parked in their yard or lot, they call for the cars to be towed away.
Do not block sidewalks. Doing so diverts pedestrians into the street impeding traffic, while also causing problems for people in wheelchairs or other mobility devices.
The Norman Police Department encourages patrons to wear masks or face coverings, plan their travel route ahead of time, park legally, and enjoy their time in Norman.
