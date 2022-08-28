Norman residents looking to limber up, whether for performance or relief of discomfort, can seek assisted stretching from experts at a local professor’s new wellness concept that opens early next month.
StretchLab, which hails itself as the premier assisted stretching franchise, will soft open Sept. 2 at 1636 24th Ave. NW.
The studio has various stretches to help people of all ages and fitness levels through the expertise of trained “flexologists” in an open and modern environment.
According to Harvard Health, stretching improves muscle flexibility, which helps maintain a range of motion in the joints. A lack of stretching can put one at risk for joint pain and even muscle damage.
And it’s not just for athletes, said Rob Miles, a University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma professor who discovered StretchLab and decided to make the foray into entrepreneurship.
Miles played baseball when he was younger, and said he’s always had tight hips. While he says the methods used at StretchLab helped to loosen him up, it was the relief stretching programs gave his mother that made him certain that franchising a StretchLab in Norman was the right move.
“I work out six days a week, and I can get as much benefit as my mom, who has never worked out before and is coming off a pretty significant back injury,” Miles said. “We can help a pretty wide range of people and help out in a lot of different ways.”
While situations may arise in which a licensed physical therapist is necessary, StretchLab can be a more affordable first line of intervention after strains and injuries or while training for athletic competitions, Miles said.
“We can reach a pretty wide range of people and help out in a lot of different ways,” Miles said.
StretchLab offers 25- and 50-minute individual sessions, as well as group stretches, where as many as six participants follow the lead of a stretching specialist called a “flexologist.”
The Norman studio has a TRX MAPS machine, which identifies movement inefficiencies across four categories: mobility, activation, posture and symmetry. A MAPS score is calculated using 3D technology to assess the body in under 30 seconds.
Miles said this allows StrechLab’s “flexologists” to adequately address the needs of a member and create a customized movement plan.
One of Miles’ first clients competes in triathlons. Miles said both the 25 and 50-minute sessions can help one find relief and increase mobility, though the shorter sessions focus mostly on major muscle groups.
“He runs every single day, so it’s more beneficial for him to come in more frequently. He does two 25-minute stretches a week,” Miles said. “If you’re really tight and you just want to come in once a week, then we have the 50-minute stretch. So it just kind of varies depending on what issue you have and really your schedule.”
Monthly memberships are available for four or eight visits per month, as well as drop-in stretches. The Norman studio will celebrate its opening with a founding member discount for their services, including one-on-one assisted stretching and group stretches.
Miles said he looks forward to the soft opening, which will have food trucks and vendors. He anticipates the concept will help Normanites in a meaningful way.
“I hope to develop a community where we all support each other’s growth and feel freed from the pains and ailments that keep us from living our best lives,” Miles said.
In addition to classes, StretchLab is a Lululemon, Free People and Alo retailer.
StretchLab Norman is offering free demos until September 2. For more information visit stretchlab.com/location/norman.
