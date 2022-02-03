University Theatre at the University of Oklahoma will present Lori Laitman’s opera “The Scarlet Letter,” a contemporary setting of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s cautionary tale of puritanical patriarchy, on the OU Norman campus Feb. 10-13.
Guest director Beth Greenberg will bring to the stage this story, enhanced by Laitman’s score and David Mason’s libretto.
Jonathan Shames is artistic director and conductor of the production, which includes the OU Symphony and OU Opera Theater singers.
The Scarlet Letter will open at 8 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Feb. 12 and 3 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval. The production contains adult content. At-home viewing will be available with video-on-demand. To learn more, visit theatre.ou.edu.
Masks are strongly encouraged in all buildings and theater spaces on the OU Norman campus.
In the story, Hester Prynne, shunned and shamed as a single mother, navigates her way through the harsh Puritan world. The abuse she withstands demonstrates the power of a community intent on enforcing rules with no regard for the human experience.
The cast includes School of Music students Callie Bryant, Lorenzo Butler, Devin Devargas, Emily Dierks, Allen Pearcy Galeana, Yu He, Carol Jarrett, Allison Jones, Anne Johnson, Amanda Kosi, Matthew McKinnon, Xander McRae, Parker Millspaugh, Hannah Nichols, Iain Nix, Jose Olivares, Reese Phillips, Matthew Reynolds, Madeline Roberson, Laura Romero, Kate Snowden and David Soto Zambrana. In addition, elementary school students in the opera are Liam Flanagan, Grace Ann Singleterry and Amelia Woodward.
The design staff consists of Jon Young, scenic designer; Lloyd Cracknell, costume designer; Natalie Shipley, lighting designer; and Steven Kendall, associate lighting designer.
The production staff includes Elizabeth Avery and Lorne Richstone, vocal coaches; Emilee Bias, choral conductor; Jodianne Loyd and James McCabe, dramaturgs; Meghan Kern, stage manager; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Jonathan Shames, artistic director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $24 for adults; $19 for senior adults, OU employee and military; and $12 for students. Price includes tax and processing fees.
Tickets at the door are $30 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.