OU appoints Scott Fritzen new College of International Studies dean 

OU has selected Scott Fritzen to serve as dean of the College of International Studies beginning this summer, the university announced Monday.
Fritzen, who currently works at the University of Washington, will take over as dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies and associate provost for global engagement July 1, should the Board of Regents approve his selection. The regents will next convene in a regular meeting on Jan. 30 at the Robert M. Bird Library on the Health Sciences Center campus.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fritzen to the University of Oklahoma,” OU Interim President Joe Harroz said in a statement. “His deep knowledge of global policy trends and commitment to international engagement make him an ideal choice to lead the College of International Studies. Under his leadership, OU’s impact globally will reach new heights, and OU students will be prepared to pursue meaningful and rewarding careers in international relations.”
Fritzen is director of international executive education and of the global Master of Public Administration program at UW’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, where he has worked since mid-2015. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and Princeton University, where he obtained a master’s in public affairs and urban and regional planning along with a Ph.D. in public affairs, according to UW’s website.
The search for the International Studies dean drew 50 applicants, 10 of whom were chosen as semifinalists and three of whom visited OU’s campus to meet with the community in the fall, according to a statement from OU.
Other finalist candidates included Patrice McMahon, a professor of political science and honors program director at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Amie Kreppel, an associate professor at the University of Florida’s department of political science. According to the university, Fritzen was the search committee’s unanimous choice.
“Scott Fritzen has an extensive range of directly applicable experiences in developing and implementing international programs and global initiatives,” College of Arts and Sciences dean and search committee chair David Wrobel said in a statement. “He demonstrates a deep interest in understanding all parts of the world and imparting that global perspective to OU’s domestic students, while creating the best, most welcoming environment at OU for international students..”
The College of International Studies has had two interim deans since January 2019, when then-dean Suzette Grillot was removed from the position under then-OU president James Gallogly. Grillot is currently suing the university for wage discrimination and a First Amendment rights violation, alledging that OU removed her from the job because she spoke out against Gallogly’s appointment and decisions as president.
Before his time at UW, Fritzen worked at New York University in various positions, including associate provost of NYU Shanghai and associate dean at NYU's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.
Fritzen has also served in multiple positions at the National University of Singapore, and speaks Vietnamese, Japanese, Indonesian, Chinese and German, according to OU. His research focuses on the globalization of public policy education, as well as anti-corruption and decentralization strategies in Asia, according to UW.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.