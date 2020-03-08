By all accounts, members of the President's Academic Planning and Budget Advisory Committee are tired.
Over the past few months, the 11-member OU faculty committee has been assigned with completing a monumental task in a relatively short amount of time. This week, PAPBAC and university administrators will reach a significant milestone in that task.
The committee, co-chaired by OU provost Kyle Harper and professor Sarah Ellis, will join forces with administrators like OU Interim President Joseph Harroz to present the Board of Regents with a first draft of OU’s strategic framework.
The regents will meet Tuesday and Wednesday on OU’s Norman Campus to hear all the details of the highly anticipated framework, which Harroz said the regents will not have read before the meeting.
The framework, commissioned by the regents last summer, will contain an expansive vision for the university’s future. While Harroz, Harper and other PAPBAC members have already publicly outlined some of the main pillars of the framework over the past few months, full details will come out for the first time next week.
“It has been all consuming,” Harroz said March 4, less than a week before the first draft presentation. “There is an element of fatigue to it — I mean, it really has taken thousands of hours.”
The money
The plan comes down to a series of questions about the university’s identity, a set of aspirations about what OU can and should be, various strategies OU can pursue to achieve those aspirations, and a number of more specific tactics that will make those strategies work.
There’s aspirations, but then there’s the money that makes them work. At a university that hasn’t planned out more than a year in advance financially, the framework will present a five-year financial plan that Harroz said will minimize tuition increases and make OU more affordable.
According to university administrators’ presentation to the Board of Regents in January, OU has reduced expenditures by $50 million since August 2019, and plans to cut another $25 million this year.
Harroz said that OU’s cutting and savings plans, along with a big upcoming fundraising campaign and a focus on growing the university’s student population, should mean the university will not have to focus on raising tuition to cover the framework’s cost.
“The era of big, regular, increases in tuition and fees like was seen nationwide during the 2000s, I just don't think that's the future,” Harroz said. “I think it'll be about measured, predictable, modest, and wherever you can, try and not [raise tuition] in certain years.”
David Perlmutter, dean of Texas Tech University’s College of Media & Communication, said that while setting a timeline for financial and strategic goals is important for universities, so is being flexible. Evolving state funding, changing student enrollment and unexpected variables — a national outbreak of coronavirus, for instance — mean that universities have to be prepared to amend their plans as needed.
“It’s often difficult to plan more than a year ahead … you do want to have some sort of map,” Perlmutter said. “There’s an old saying that a ship without a destination is always lost at sea. Strategic planning is always knowing the destination you want to get to, (but) being flexible."
The process
The road to the framework has been a long and feedback-filled one.
The team behind the framework originally planned to present it to the Board of Regents at the end of January, but ended up pushing the deadline back an extra six weeks to the regents’ March meetings. The additional weeks gave the team a little extra time for revision and polishing, some of which was still occuring the week before the presentation, Harper said.
“When we started, we started with a lot of optimism and good faith, and yet not a ton of experience at doing this as a community,” Harper said. “And I think that everyone realized as we went through it that we just flat out needed a little bit more time to do it right, and everybody's been supportive and understanding of that. The timeline we've been on is still remarkably quick, and we're just trying to balance the various factors — we needed to move relatively quickly as an institution just because we've had some turnover, and that can be unsettling, to be blunt. One of the things that a strategic plan does is it gives us a firm foundation.”
Through various events, OU leadership has already revealed the main questions about university identity that the framework will answer ("Who do we aspire to be?," "What are our goals?," "Where do we focus and compete?" and "How do we succeed?"), and has detailed aspirations, strategies and tactics it will use to get there.
While community buy-in and feedback is essential to a strong strategic plan, universities also have to find a balance between making everyone feel heard and creating an efficient plan that doesn’t go overboard on priorities, Perlmutter said. According to Perlmutter, "access, transparency and candidness” from an administration can create a process that makes an entire community feel understood and confident in the result.
Harroz and Harper said OU has sought feedback from numerous university stakeholder groups — including via a mass survey that received more than 5,000 responses — and has created a plan that took all of that input into consideration.
“I just think that one of the really positive things about this strategic plan is that it comes out of a consultative process that has tried very hard to involve as many people as possible and to listen to as many voices as possible,” Harper said. “And I'm really grateful to [PAPBAC] — they're kind of the unsung heroes of this process. Universities don't work without having faculty buy-in and community input.”
The future
The strategic framework came to the front of the university’s consciousness again during the last week of March, when dozens of students staged a sit-in in Evans Hall, where Harper and Harroz’ offices are housed.
The sit-in, led by the Black Emergency Response Team, ended when OU agreed to fulfill several of BERT’s written demands, including exploring a multicultural center, creating accountability systems for senior leadership and transforming diversity and inclusion training on campus. As OU agreed to the demands, university administrators emphasized that the demands would fall into the university’s vision for diversity and inclusion under the framework.
But the demands, Harroz said, will just be some of the tactics that OU uses to achieve its goals around diversity and inclusion.
When university leadership thinks about diversity and inclusion as a priority, it has to think bigger, to provide a larger plan for systemic change that means that BERT’s demands don’t just have to stand on their own. That kind of planning means, for example, that OU would ensure that minority student organization don’t have to scramble to find university funding for events like Stopdown or Day of the Dead by clearly outlining where that money will be coming from each year, Harroz said.
“What I've learned from strategic planning is that to achieve really lasting change, you can't come in and say ‘here is a tactic or two, or three, or five or seven, that are things that should be done,’” Harroz said. “That is how oftentimes I approach problems, which is, ‘OK, let's form a committee, or let's do this step or that step.’ That really isn't how you engage in true systemic change — you really engage in meaningful long term real change by making clear: ‘is that one of the most important things to you?’ ‘Where does it fit in?’ ‘What are your key strategies around it?’”
If OU can meaningfully engage on diversity and inclusion now, the university will be a more welcoming and open place five years from now, Harroz said. In five years, if the vision for the framework can be implemented effectively — and within this fiscal year — like Harroz and the PAPBAC team forsee, Harroz said OU will be a place that creates multidimensional students and invests in everything from creative pursuits to research.
“It will be a place of greater belonging, a place where students know that it's a world class university, and research and creative activity are a huge element,” Harroz said.
While universities are typically good at publicizing the big reveal for strategic plans, they’re not always as good at keeping the plan at the front of community members’ minds moving forward, Perlmutter said.
A university can help make sure its plan doesn’t just sit on a shelf by creating community accountability for itself and continuing to heavily publicize the plan, along with its intended results, as it moves forward, he said. A community that has bought into a strategic plan should also be able to understand and collectively gauge the university's success in executing it, Perlmutter said.
“Part of the plan should be exactly telling people what are the metrics of the success of the plan,” Perlmutter said. “You want to know if the plan has succeeded or failed.”
Harroz expects that the regents will have significant, thoughtful feedback during this week’s meetings, he said. The board hasn’t seen a draft of the plan yet, and OU leadership will be purposefully presenting the framework in person rather than having the regents read through it, he said.
“I'm nervous,” Harroz said. "Literally, I've never spent more time on a project. You're always a little bit anxious about how it's going to be received. I hope they see it as being thoughtful and as bold and collective and forward leaning, and I'm all bought in at this point, so I'm hopeful they are too. But, we'll see where it goes.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.