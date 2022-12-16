A biomedical engineering professor from the University of Oklahoma has received $2 million in grants to facilitate research on strokes.
Yuan Yang is now looking for individuals in the Norman community who have recently experienced a stroke and would like to help out by testing out a new kind of brain therapy.
Yang received $1.6 million from the National Institute of Health and $230,000 from the American Heart Association for his research.
“They are supporting us to investigate how the brain changes after a stroke,” he told The Transcript.
Yang said that many studies look at the part of the brain that controls movement, whereas he is looking at the sensory part of the brain and how it is changed following a stroke.
“If we can start from the sensory part, we can develop new therapies to recover faster,” he said.
Yang previously worked as research faculty at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in downtown Chicago, where he developed expertise in the anatomy of the brain, particularly after it has experienced injuries.
He moved to Oklahoma three years ago and brought his lab with him, but he maintains connections with his coworkers at Northwestern University with whom he collaborates.
In addition to compensating test subjects with the grant money he will hire graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and he will support clinicians who will work with them on the project.
Yang and his support staff will also acquire equipment, including MRI scans. Graduate student researchers will receive tuition waivers, a stipend, and their fees will be covered.
“Dr. Yuan Yang’s research will have a broad impact on improving the treatment of stroke-induced mobility issues as well as neurological disorders and brain injury by studying how the brain processes sensory feedback after an injury,” said Zahed Siddique, research dean of Gallogly College of Engineering at OU.
The goal of his project is to facilitate quicker recovery time, and Yang has tools that will help, including a new kind of non-invasive therapy that induces brain stimulation.
“Patients don’t feel pain at all,” he said.
The therapy is easy to use, and his goal is to make it accessible to patients so they can use it at home.
“We have tested on a few subjects. They will all improve greatly,” Yang said.
For more information about the grant, contact Yang at Yuan.Yang-2@ou.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.