OU provost will not resign, Harroz announces

After nearly 36 hours of student protest, OU announced Thursday night that it will not comply with student demands for Provost Kyle Harper’s resignation.
Harroz issued a statement hours after Black Emergency Response Team members met with Harper for the first time since the organization demanded his resignation Wednesday morning.
Members of BERT, joined by dozens of other students, have been sitting in at Evans Hall since just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Six members of BERT’s executive team are also on a hunger strike.
The sit-in and strike come two days after an OU professor read the n-word from a historical document in class, and a little over two weeks after a professor said the slur in his class, comparing its use to the use of the phrase “OK, Boomer.” At the start of the sit-in Wednesday, BERT issued a list of demands to the university, asking chiefly for Harper’s resignation.
But Harroz said in a Thursday night statement that after evaluating student demands and meeting with members of BERT, he "cannot engage the demand for the immediate resignation of the provost."
"I am confident in Provost Harper's abilities and willingness to work constructively to advance the university," Harroz said in the statement. "What many do not know is that nearly a year ago, Provost Harper requested to return to the faculty. Even as provost, he is a distinguished scholar and teacher ... there is no doubt that he loves our university and serves it tirelessly."
The OU Daily reported Thursday night that in response to Harroz' stance on Harper, BERT is creating six new demands that would "ensure a system of checks and balances between the offices of the president and provost." BERT leaders have said throughout the sit-in that they will not leave Evans Hall until their demands are met.
OU will be meeting some of BERT’s demands, according to a university announcement Thursday morning. The university will implement mandatory faculty and staff equity training, transform the student diversity training into a semester-long course and focus on expanding mental health resources, according to an OU statement.
