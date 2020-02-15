OU students fundraising for racial justice-focused trip

A group of OU students will drive more than 1,400 miles this spring in hopes of becoming stronger social workers and creating a more equitable campus.
At least 11 Zarrow School of Social Work students, along with some of their professors, are headed to Birmingham, Alabama the week of March 18 for the annual Baccalaureate Social Work Program Directors Conference. But this year, the group will turn the conference trip into a more immersive experience.
While students and faculty will attend several parts of the four-day conference in Birmingham, they'll also make day trips to civil rights sites in the area to study and learn from the nation's racial history.
On a six-day trip they're calling they're calling the Historical Footprints: Social Justice Experience, students plan to walk the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, tour the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee and visit the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
Zarrow instructor Jennifer Dell and some social work students have attended the conference in years past, but the school has never undertaken a trip of this magnitude, Dell said. This year, Zarrow professors took a look at the conference's setting and the accessibility of such rich civil rights history and decided to do something different.
"The conference itself is titled 'Beyond 2020,' and because of that, and because it's in Birmingham, and because the School of Social Work has been actively having conversations around race since black face showed up again on campus this time last year, we just felt like it was the right time and with the right group of students highly motivated to make positive change in their community," Dell said.
The trip is part of a larger initiative within Zarrow, where faculty and students said they were moved to begin actively working against racism on campus after multiple incidents of blackface at OU last January. Zarrow students and professors like Dell and Renea Butler-King began the college's "Undoing Racism" campaign last spring, working to take whatever actions they could to change their campus from their level.
Part of the campaign, and of creating ethical and conscious social workers, involves understanding the past, Dell said.
Several of the 11 students taking this year's trek across the South hope the trip will bring historical context and understanding to the work they hope to do in the professional field. As a future social worker, OU junior Cynthia Samaniego said it'll be important for her to understand where her clients are coming from.
"Once we go into the field, we are going to be working with a very diverse population, and it would kind of be unethical for us not to learn more about their cultures, and where they're coming from, to try to help them without really understanding that side of them," Samaniego said, "especially if we aren't from those same communities and backgrounds."
WIlliam Mckee, a junior in the social work program, said that while he wants to learn about the power systems and policies that have created marginalized groups and inequity, he's also hoping to experience some introspection that will make him a more thoughtful social worker.
"A lot of this history that there is is a shameful one for white people to accept," Mckee said. "In the school of social work, we've learned about something called white fragility, and how white people don't like to be reminded that a lot of this hurt was by their hands. I think that going on this trip will help me get a new perspective of that from the people and the communities that are still hurt by slavery, that were hurt by racism."
For Dedrick Perkins, the trip will be deeply personal. In Montgomery, the group will stop at the Equal Justice Initiative's Legacy Museum and Memorial for Peace and Justice, which marks thousands of lynchings that took place across the United States with soil samples from the lynching sites.
Last year, Perkins became part of the memorial's work when he and close family and friends traveled to Lawton, where they collected soil from a lynching site and sent the sample to the EJI. This year, Perkins will make the trip to Alabama to attend the conference and learn from the trip, but also to connect with a project he contributed to and a history that still reverberates in his life.
"Because these people, my ancestors, went through so many things [and] essentially had their entire history erased, I'm able to come and research how that affects me as a person and our community as a whole," Perkins said. "So for me, it's being part of history that I was not necessarily given -- it's putting myself in that position, to be part of that history."
The group is hoping to bring some of their learning back to OU -- they'll create podcasts from the trip and hopefully collect research along the way, Perkins said. They'll also be doing some teaching, as Samaniego, Mckee and another student will present on different elements of racism at the conference in Birmingham.
The trip won't be cheap. Organizers have cobbled together faculty money, funds from Zarrow and the university, and money from a benefit dinner and silent auction last week, but are still hoping to raise about $2,000 through their Thousands Strong campaign. Donations will pay for transportation, lodging, meals and museum entrance fees, which can be up to $100 per student.
Regardless of how much the group can raise before the trip, Dell said faculty is committed to keeping student costs at $500 apiece. At a university that has a long way to go in addressing racism and providing for students of color, Dell said she believes her students, and what they bring back from the trip, can start to make a difference on campus.
"I'm really encouraged by our group and just the different backgrounds that our group has. I don't think it would be as rich of a trip if it was all students whose ancestors personally experienced this, or all white students, or just if you had any one group of one kind, because it takes all of us," Dell said. "It takes a collective to truly reach our community here at OU."
Donations to the "Historical Footprints: Social Justice Experience" can be made at https://thousandsstrong.ou.edu/project/18985
