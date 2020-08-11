It was not a typical move-in day for Sooner students on Tuesday.
Amid the uncertainty of what the fall semester is going to look like, the University of Oklahoma moved residents in carefully. New rules and regulations were put in place this year to keep students and staff safe during move-in-day.
Sophia Kiser, an incoming freshman, said move-in-day was smooth and easy, even with all the added precautions OU is taking.
“Everybody has been really nice and helpful as we have been moving in so far,” Kiser said. “ ... There is a lot of stuff we had to do before we came here; we had to get tested, do a health screening and stuff like that.”
Parents weren’t allowed into student rooms until 5 p.m. Tuesday, so residents have to move in without the help of family members.
“It’s weird not having our families helping us move in like they normally would,” said incoming OU freshman Mackenzie Iserman, noting it was weird they had to wait to visit.
Kim Gaddie, senior fellow at Headington Hall, said the usual process would have been a single- day move-in, but the university had to adjust due to the pandemic.
“This year we’ve taken measures to spread it across two days, moving in two floors at a time,” Gaddie said. “[We’re] spreading people out to no more than a certain number per hour so we can ensure there’s distance between people on the floors.”
She said that masks must be worn by everybody inside the residential halls at all times.
Gaddie said the usual energy surrounding move-in day has not dwindled even with the pandemic looming.
“Everyone who has been coming in so far is still really excited to be here,” Gaddie said. “Everyone has done a remarkably good job at coming in, nobody has minded having to wait outside. It’s all been incredibly smooth.”
Tuesday was an exciting time for students as they embarked on their first steps toward independence, said ShaRhonda Maclin, assistant dean of students and executive director of housing and residence life at OU.
“OU students, along with their families, arrived at campus and proceeded through the streamlined move-in process,” Maclin said. “Safety is key for this year's move-in. OU Housing teamed up with Goddard Health Center to make sure all health-related guidelines were complete prior to [students] setting up residence in their new homes.”
Maclin said she thanked all of those who helped make move-in day possible for OU students.
“It takes a team of people to move approximately 5,000 students into OU Housing, and we are thankful for our partners in the City of Norman and the heavy lifters, our move-in company,” Maclin said. “As move-in continues throughout the week, university staff and volunteers will be spread across campus to help and welcome incoming students to OU."
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
