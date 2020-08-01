The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,244 new cases in the state — the second largest single day increase — and 51 new cases in Norman on Saturday.
With 1,244 new cases reported Saturday, Oklahoma's statewide cumulative case total climbed to 37,731. Saturday’s case numbers bring the state’s seven-day-average to 1,092.86, the highest ever.
Norman's COVID-19 case total is now 1,328 with 1,048 recoveries. With Norman reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths, the city's COVID-related death toll stands at 29.
This week Norman reported six total COVID-19 related deaths. Before Wednesday the city had not reported a new death since June 10.
The Health Department Saturday reported eight additional deaths statewide.
The Health Department has also reported 30,282 recoveries. As of Friday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma was showing a 6.7% positive rate out of all the test results the state has recorded, up slightly from the rate at the beginning of the week.
The state's hospitalization update on Friday evening showed 628 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations.
With no new county deaths recorded Saturday, Cleveland County's COVID-related death toll remains at 49.
The state reported 97 new cases in Cleveland County Saturday.
The Health Department has reported 2,652 total cases and 2,050 recoveries in Cleveland County.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health and IMMY Labs are partnering to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing tomorrow in Norman. Appointments can be made at the IMMYLabs website.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.