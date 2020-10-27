5:30 p.m.: The Norman City Council has been rescheduled to Thursday due to weather.
5 p.m.: OU's Norman campus will be closed again Wednesday due to ongoing inclement weather challenges.
The university's essential employees should check with their supervisors for procedure, OU said in a tweet Tuesday. According to the university, OU will close Wednesday instead of moving classes fully online because so many Norman homes are still struggling with power and connectivity issues.
2:20 p.m.: After closing school sites Tuesday, Norman Public Schools will remain closed Wednesday due to widespread power outages in Norman.
While the district only has one built-in inclement weather day in its calendar this year, NPS will be taking another weather day without instruction Wednesday, the district announced on its site.
On Monday, the district announced that if NPS had to take another day off beyond Tuesday, students would have to do remote learning from home.
But because so many families are still without power Tuesday, the district will not hold classes at all Wednesday, noting that students and teachers cannot be expected to participate in remote learning during outages. As of Tuesday morning, more than 20,000 Norman homes were without power.
The district will be updating its calendar to make up for the lost instructional day, according to NPS.
2:21 p.m.: Due to power outages, a number of stoplights are out at intersections across Norman. If you arrive at an intersection with no lights, please use caution and treat the intersection as a 4-way stop.
11:30 a.m.: OG&E has over 1,700 lineman, tree trimmers and assessors battling the elements to restore power. As of 11 a.m. 70,000 Oklahomans have had their power restored and 201,000 Oklahomans are without power.
OG&E said they do not have any estimations on when power should be fully restored.
Safety tips from OG&E
- Be safe and stay away from downed power lines
- Please do not approach crews and utility vehicles in your neighborhood. Doing so could jeopardize your safety and will only delay the restoration process.
- Safety precautions should be followed when using a portable generator.
- Check your homes to be sure it’s able to take power.
- For your protection, do not post personal information such as addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, etc. on OGE social media channels.
11:24 a.m.: Oklahoma Department of Transportation said motorists are discouraged from traveling as highways remain slick and hazardous. North-central Oklahoma and Central Oklahoma are discouraged to travel along I-40 west of the OKC metro and I-35.
"While conditions are improving in the Oklahoma City metro area, drivers should remain alert, especially at bridges and overpasses, as conditions can quickly change," ODOT said in a press release.
10:45 a.m.: 31,929 Cleveland County residents are without power according to poweroutage.us
8:26 a.m.: The Norman Police Department is not responding to non-injury crashes due to the road conditions.
8 a.m.: According to OG&E approximately 111,000 customers are without power and 65,000 customers have had their power restored.
7:21 a.m.: The National Weather Service said the dangerous weather storm is expected to continue with additional sleet and freezing rain throughout the day. The NWS says to prepare for additional tree damage and power outages.
The Ice Storm Warning continues through Wednesday morning.
