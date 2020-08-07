The Norman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 11:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Asp Avenue.
According to a press release from Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen, officers found someone with a gunshot wound on scene. The person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers located the suspects' vehicle as it left the scene and made a traffic stop around 11:32 p.m. around Apache Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the release. Four people were taken into custody.
The University of Oklahoma alerted the OU community to the situation with an emergency notification at 11:32 p.m., noting that the NPD was searching for an armed suspect in connection with the shooting near campus. The place where the shooting occurred is located at the north edge of OU's campus.
OU issued a second alert at 11:59 p.m. to announce that the OU Police Department had issued an all clear.
The incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.