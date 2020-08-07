One person has been arrested following a shooting Thursday night near the University of Oklahoma's campus.
According to a press release, the Norman Police Department responded on scene at 11:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Asp Avenue and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on scene. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.
Officers located the suspects' vehicle as it left the scene and made a traffic stop around 11:32 p.m. around Apache Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the release.
According to the release, four people were initially taken into custody. Three of them were released after speaking with investigators. Charles Allen Cotton, 20, was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
After an initial investigations, officers determined that the shooting happened following a domestic disturbance at the location.
The University of Oklahoma alerted the OU community to the situation with an emergency notification at 11:32 p.m., noting that the NPD was searching for an armed suspect in connection with the shooting near campus. The place where the shooting occurred is located at the north edge of OU's campus.
OU issued a second alert at 11:59 p.m. to announce that the OU Police Department had issued an all clear.
The incident remains under investigation.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin was automatically assigned to the case.
