UPDATE: OG+E will not be holding more rolling power outages moving forward Monday, the company confirmed Monday afternoon.
OG+E initially said Monday that it would have rolling outages that would affect some Norman residents. But by 2:30 p.m., the company had reversed course.
A spokesperson told The Transcript that power should already be restored to those who had lost it in outages earlier Monday.
The outages were being done at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool, which declared a rare Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert this morning. The pool includes 14 states; Texas residents have already been experiencing rolling power outages throughout the day Monday.
The Level 3 alert was lifted Monday afternoon.
"This is a fluid situation, so SPP can go back to a Level 3 Emergency at any time," spokesperson David Kimball told The Transcript.
