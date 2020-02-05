UPDATE:
Students get another chance to play in the white stuff after Norman and Moore public schools cancelled Thursday's classes.
The University of Oklahoma's Norman campus reopens at 10 a.m. Thursday and classes resume at 10:30 a.m.
Just three days after temperatures soared to 76 degrees, Norman residents woke up to no school, covered cars and plenty of snowman-making material on the ground outside.
The snowfall started overnight, dumping several inches of snow across the metro area throughout the early morning. With Norman schools and OU classes cancelled for the day, the city’s youngest residents got out to sled and hold snowball fights, exploring the powdery white wonderland the storm left behind.
The winter weather was a dramatic shift from the warm weekend, when Norman temperatures rose to the mid-60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend temperatures were about 20 degrees above average for this time of year, large weather swings aren’t unusual for Oklahoma and the great plains region, National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lindley said Wednesday.
While Norman’s snow day didn’t set any weather records, residents' snow day experiences probably depended on where in town they live.
Northwest Norman got the most snow at about 4 inches, while southeast Norman only got about two inches, Lindley said. Norman hasn’t seen this much snow since Feb. 9, 2011, when the city got about 5 inches, Lindley said.
Will Rogers World Airport, about 30 minutes north of Norman, got a Feb. 5 record of 4.6 inches of snow, Lindley said. The NWS also reported that Wichita Falls in north Texas also got a daily record of 2.4 inches.
NWS crowdsourced snowfall totals from Oklahomans and north Texans via social media, asking residents to measure and report what they were seeing. Oklahomans from across the southern part of the state sent photos of tape measures stuck in the snow,
“There’s no technology to tell us how much is snowed — we depend 100% on people to give us the info,” the NWS tweeted. “Please keep the reports coming."
While Wednesday's snow could hold on through the night and into early tomorrow morning — when temperatures will stay in the teens — Thursday should bring temperatures back up to about 40 degrees, while Friday and Saturday will get closer to 50 degrees.
The snow day left most city services functioning — buses ran on a normal schedule, as did most trash services. Recycling services, along with trash routes east of 48th street, were delayed one day until Thursday (Thursday services will be bumped to Friday, and Friday services to Saturday).
Norman shouldn’t see any more snow in the foreseeable forecast as temperatures warm slightly and possible rain looms early next week, Lindley said.
