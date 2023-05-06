A Norman North High School senior was killed Saturday morning in a collision on southbound Interstate 35 near the Tecumseh Road exit, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Norman Public Schools reported.
Riley Johnson, 18, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette. He was pronounced dead at the scene. What happened, the driver’s condition and the cause of the collision are under investigation, troopers reported.
Johnson attended Norman North and ExpandED virtual program, according to the school district, which notified students and parents of Johnson’s death in a text message.
“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the tragic loss of one of our senior students, Riley Johnson, who passed away in a car accident earlier today,” the district reported.
Johnson was a car enthusiast who worked as a salesman for Ferguson Buick GMC in Oklahoma City, according to his Facebook page. Friends said he was returning from a car show when the collision occurred about 9:16 a.m.
“We understand that the news may be difficult to process, and we want to reassure that our school counselors will be available to provide support and guidance to any student or parent who needs it,” the school district reported.
“We encourage you to reach out to our counseling department or administration for assistance during this time.”
The collision resulted in all southbound lanes being closed for about two hours. The Norman Fire Department extracted Johnson from the vehicle, troopers reported. He was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.
A second vehicle, a 2021 Freightliner driven by Laurin B Jordan, 46, of Dardanelle, Arkansas, also was involved, according to the highway patrol. Jordan was not injured.
All lanes were closed at 9:25 a.m. and reopened at 11:42 a.m., troopers reported
This is a developing story.
