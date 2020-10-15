Two people were injured in an early morning shooting on Boyd Street, Norman Police said Thursday.
The Norman Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of Boyd Street, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.
According to a press release, 23-year-old Dalton Deleon was inside his home when he heard someone rummaging through his car.
"[Deleon] exited his residence to stop the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old male," the release said. "Upon contact, the suspect, also armed with a handgun, attempted to run away from the scene."
Deleon began to chase the suspect eastbound on Boyd Street to the intersection of Merrywood Lane, the release said. At that point the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at Deleon, who then pulled out his handgun and returned fire toward the suspect.
"The suspect was located nearby in Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Avenue, with a gunshot wound. He was transported by EMSSTAT to a local hospital for treatment," the release said. "Upon release from medical care, he was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of second degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon."
Jensen said that while the suspect and Deleon were taken to the hospital, their injuries are believed to be non-lethal.
NPD is still investigating and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
