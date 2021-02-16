All rolling power outages from OG&E are currently on hold and are not necessary at this time, the company said mid-morning Tuesday.
The Southwest Power Pool has advised OG&E that these temporary power interruptions are not currently required, though the situation is fluid and they may be required later on in the day. This is the second time in the last day that the outages have been implemented and later canceled.
"We continue to coordinate with SPP should more action be required," OG&E said in a press release. "While temporary service interruptions are not being required at this time, the continued extreme cold weather forecasted for the region, combined with the high demand for natural gas, increases the potential for the reinstatement of these short-term service interruptions."
The company said it is still urging customers to continue making energy conservation efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.