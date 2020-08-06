Update: The Norman Police Department has taken suspects into custody after a report of a shooting near OU's campus.
The University of Oklahoma issued a second alert at 11:59 p.m. to announce that the OU Police Department had issued an all clear. This story will be updated as further details become available.
The Norman Police Department is responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Asp Avenue and Boyd Street, a spokesperson said Thursday night.
No further details were available as of 11:45 p.m., NPD public information officer Sarah Jensen said at the time.
The University of Oklahoma alerted the OU community to the situation with an emergency notification at 11:32 p.m., noting that the NPD "continues search for armed suspect in connection to shooting incident near campus." The intersection of Asp Avenue and Boyd Street is located at the north edge of OU's campus.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
