Update 5:30 p.m.: While Evans Hall officially closed at 5 p.m., OU students will continue their sit-in in the building throughout Wednesday night.
Faculty from OU Student Affairs and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion will stay with students in Evans Hall throughout the night, OU senior Destinee Dickson announced Wednesday evening.
While students who were already in the building at 5 p.m. will be able to leave at any time, they will not be able to re-enter the building after leaving, and no new students will be able to enter. Only OU administrators will be able to enter the building throughout the night, OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said in an email.
Dickson said while students have heard that OU's administration is working on their demands for a new multicultural center and for a transformed diversity training program, students have received no update on their demand that Provost Kyle Harper resign. Harper and Interim Pres. Joe Harroz did not appear in Evans Hall Wednesday.
At five p.m., students still crowded the first and second floors of Evans Hall, many of them with pillows and blankets.
Food deliveries can be made throughout the evening, though anyone bringing food to Evans can no longer come inside the building, Dickson said. Only a few of the students sitting in at Evans are on hunger strike.
Update 1:45 p.m.: As students continue to fill Evans Hall in protest, BERT has launched a Twitter campaign to push for Provost Kyle Harper’s removal from office.
The Black Emergency Response Team demanded early this morning that Harper resign as provost, a position he’s held since 2015. BERT also released a written list containing several other demands of OU administration.
The Wednesday afternoon Twitter campaign, released under the tag #HarperHasToGo, gives a timeline to Harper’s involvement at OU, listing various instances when the provost was silent in response to student demands and campus racism. Referencing racist incidents and student demands in 2015, 2019 and 2020, BERT listed Harper’s responses as “silence” and “inaction."
BERT co-director Miles Francisco said Wednesday morning that Harper “has failed students and his own faculty time and time again.”
This is the second time in the last year that OU students have launched a Twitter campaign against Harper.
In May 2019, after then-president James Gallogly’s resignation, students heard reports that OU’s regents were considering Harper for the university’s interim president. BERT and student activist group Unheard started a social media campaign with the tag #DontTrustProvostHarper, surfacing concerns about the provost’s lack of support for marginalized students and about some of Harper’s academic writing.
As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, student numbers continue to grow at Evans Hall, where sit-in participants now line all the halls on the building’s entry level. Students are prepared to engage in the sit-in as long as necessary. Many have brought pillows, blankets and water to the building in preparation.
Students are also taping flyers across campus that outline their demands. Administrators in Student Life and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion have been in and out of the building throughout the day.
Several members of OU’s Black Emergency Team are participating in a hunger strike and campus sit-in until a list of demands is met, students announced Wednesday morning.
BERT gathered in front of Evans Hall shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, announcing to a small crowd that members would be taking direct action to push OU’s administration for several demands. The organization released a written list of demands addressed to “the University of Oklahoma community.”
BERT members, joined by other students and several faculty members, then commenced a sit-in outside of Provost Kyle Harper’s office that BERT leaders said will last until their demands are met. Not all of the students and faculty sitting in — a number that eventually rose to about three dozen people — are on hunger strike.
The sit-in and strike come two days after an OU professor read the n-word from a historical document in class, and a little over two weeks after a professor said the slur in his class, comparing its use to the use of the phrase “OK, Boomer.”
“We are here today as Black students who are fed up,” BERT co-director Miles Francisco said Wednesday “...We’re tired of talking, we’re tired of meeting, we’re tired of sitting, we’re tired of waiting.”
The most immediate demand from BERT’s announcement Wednesday is the immediate resignation of OU provost Kyle Harper. Harper was not in his office Wednesday morning.
Francisco said that Harper, who had been provost since 2015, “has failed students and his own faculty time and time again.”
Harper released a statement about Monday’s classroom incident after being questioned by the OU Daily, but has otherwise not publicly commented on racism at the university this year.
In his role as provost, Harper is the chief academic officer at OU’s Norman campus, overseeing students and faculty.
While Interim President Joe Harroz was not in his office Wednesday morning, the university gave a short statement to the Transcript in response to the sit-in.
“The University has received BERT’s list of demands and is comparing it with OU’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion plan, efforts to date, and the action items the University is actively working to implement,” OU said in a statement.
BERT’s demands also include implementing mandatory equity training for all faculty, an action OU announced on Monday that it will be taking soon. The student organization is also asking that OU’s student diversity training, currently a one-time experience, be transformed into a semester-long class mandatory for all incoming and transfer students.
Last on BERT’s list is the demand for a multicultural student center for marginalized student groups on campus. The center would include office, study and meeting spaces, a multimedia lab and computer lab, an auditorium and a Popeye’s.
Along with the demand for the center is a demand that OU hire significantly more black therapists and counselors to help students adequately process racism and trauma.
“We will not leave Evans Hall until we have a signed resignation letter from Provost Harper and a signed contract from President Harroz, VP (David) Surratt, and the Interim Provost affirming a specific timeline to get these demands met fully,” BERT announced in a Wednesday morning statement. “We will be sitting in Evans Hall permanently until these demands are met. To the upper administration: there will be no meetings, you either meet our demands or you starve us of our freedom. Join us.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.