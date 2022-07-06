A group seeking a statewide vote on whether to legalize adult use of marijuana has submitted boxes of signatures for state officials to begin counting. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws submitted more than 164,000 signatures on Tuesday to the Office of the Secretary of State. The group only needs about 95,000 signatures to qualify the question for the ballot and had until Aug. 1 to collect them. Campaign advisor Ryan Kiesel says the extra signatures and the additional time should ensure the question makes it on the November general election ballot. If approved, the question would legalize the use of marijuana for any adult over the age of 21.