Three inmates at the Cleveland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
George Mauldin, the Cleveland County Emergency Management officer, reported at a Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting on Monday that there were three new cases of COVID-19 amongst inmates.
The three inmates who tested positive are new inmates and were never introduced into the general population, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Joy Hampton said.
"We test every inmate right when they come in and we quarantine them before putting them with the other inmates," Hampton said.
She said she did not know the exact number of positive COVID-19 cases the detention center has seen, but said there have been "no COVID hospitalizations or COVID related deaths" in the jail.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
