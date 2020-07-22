Two Cleveland County Sheriff deputies are on administrative leave after a routine traffic stop turned deadly early this morning.
Oklahoma City Police Captain Larry Withrow said two sheriff deputies, Colten Harris and Jordan Norris, pulled over an SUV for a routine traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. around South West 89th Street and Western Avenue in Oklahoma City.
According to Withrow, there were three passengers in the SUV — the driver was 25, the front passenger was 16 and the suspect was 30 — and all were white males.
Withrow said as OKCPD Sergeant Julian Barrie arrived at the scene to assist the deputies, one of the passengers flashed a handgun and pointed it at the deputies.
Harris, Norris and Barrie then opened fire and one of the passengers was shot in the exchange, Withrow said.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Withrow said.
The two other passengers sustained no injuries and were released after being interviewed, Withrow said. Harris, Norris and Barrie were also unharmed.
The OKCPD are leading the investigation into this incident.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.