Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect a pharmacy employee who was armed shot the robbery suspect.
An employee shot an armed robbery suspect Wednesday afternoon at Sooner Pharmacy, a Norman Police Department spokesperson has confirmed.
“We received a call at 4:22 p.m.,” NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said. “Initial reports are an individual entered the pharmacy and was shot by an armed security guard. (He) was transported to a medical facility. We do not have a condition at this time. I don’t know which hospital, but just that he had been transported.”
Jensen later clarified the guard was an employee acting as security.
Sooner Pharmacy owner Gene Alexander told The Transcript one of his pharmacy technicians who is a former police officer shot the suspect. He described a terrifying incident.
“I was where we keep the over the cabinet medicine but what I’ve been told is a gentleman came in and hopped the counter of the pharmacy and put a gun to our pharmacists head and told everyone to get on the ground and to call the other employees back there," he said. "We have a guy who’s a tech back in our compound where we make customized medicine and he’s a former police officer and he does have a license to carry, and there was a gunshot and I think I’m going to leave it at that. Our employees are really shaken up mentally. Our employees are physically safe though.”
Jensen did not release the suspect’s name, but said further information would be provided at a later time. No one else was injured.
No one else was taken into custody, she said.
The pharmacy is located at 1811 W. Lindsey St.
This story will be updated in print and online.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
