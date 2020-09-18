OKLAHOMA CITY — Co-owners of the Big Red Dealerships were indicted by a federal grand jury on counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, issuing forged securities and aggravated identity theft.
On Sept. 16, the federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging that Big Red Dealerships co-owners and Norman residents Bobby Chris Mayes, 48, Charles Gooch, 61, and Courtney Wells, 35, utilized their position to commit 25 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, issuing forged securities and aggravated identity theft from January 2014 to March 2019, Timothy J.
Downing, United States attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, said in a released statement.
“The indictment further alleges the defendants made materially false statements and omissions to the lenders about the type, source, and amount of borrowers’ down payments or vehicle trade-ins, and bribed at least one loan officer,” the release said.
The indictment said the defendants used ads to target those with poor credit and then fraudulently induced lenders to approve loans by documenting that they had provided a cash down payment or trade-in vehicles, even when neither took place.
“The indictment alleges at least one lender approved questionable loans after being provided with cash bribes from a Big Red Dealership manager,” the release said. “It is alleged that, on the defendants' instruction, Big Red Dealership employees concealed the ongoing criminal conduct, even forging the signatures of customers who supposedly provided cash down payments.”
Between January and April 2016, a Big Red Dealership manager — operating at the direction and control of Mayes — met routinely with a loan officer at a local financial institution and made approximately $30,000 total in cash payments in exchange for her approval of loans for customers at Big Red Dealerships, according to the indictment. The Big Red manager sometimes would call the loan officer to give notice that a questionable loan application was being sent over or otherwise direct the loan application to the attention of that loan officer. Some of those loans were for vehicles for which employees at the Big Red Dealership had generated their own invoices to support prices above the manufacturer's suggested retail price.
According to the indictment, approximately 476 loans were approved based on false cash-down payments and 636 loans were based on false vehicle trade in.
The charges are as follows:
Count 1 charges all three defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Counts 2-13 charge all three defendants with wire fraud based on 12 loan packages sent to lenders for specific customers. If convicted of any of Counts 1-13, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000.00 fine.
Counts 14-19 charge all three defendants with uttering forged securities based on checks forged by Big Red Dealership employees. If convicted of any of Counts 14-19, each defendant faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Counts 20-25 charge all three defendants with aggravated identity theft against the customers whose signatures were forged. If convicted of any of Counts 20-25, each defendant faces a mandatory term of imprisonment of 2 years to run consecutive to any other term of imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
This case is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys K. McKenzie Anderson and Tom Snyder.
In the DOJ’s released statement, Travis D. Smith noted an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Each defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.