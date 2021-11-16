Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect that 12 square miles of Ward 5 will be moved to Ward 6.
After hours of deliberating public comment and attempts to redraw City Council wards, the council adopted a committee’s recommendation by resolution.
The council voted to adopt the Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee’s recommendation by 5-4 with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn, Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 8 Matt Peacock voting against it.
If adopted by ordinance, 12 square miles of Ward 5 will move west to Ward 6, portions of Ward 3 to the northwest will be moved to Ward 8, and portions of Ward 6 to the northwest into 8, among others, the map shows.
The committee was tasked to equally redistribute each ward to 16,003 people without changing the ward population by more than 10%. The committee tried to keep the wards within 5%.
The council’s Tuesday night decision is not the last word on the matter as the new boundaries will have to be adopted formally by ordinance, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. Dec. 14 is tentatively scheduled as the first reading of the ordinance, followed by second and final reading which will include a public hearing on Jan. 11, 2022. The boundaries would not be in effect until Feb. 10, 2022 — past the municipal elections, she said.
The attempted redraw Tuesday followed weeks of Ward 5 town hall meetings with their councilor Tortorello and one public hearing. Rural residents demanded the council keep their ward agricultural and reject the Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee’s recommendation to move portions of the urban Ward 6 into rural Ward 5.
Tortorello alleged his ward was gerrymandered after it was apparent he would lose a portion of three swing precincts after committee member Larla Turner called him “dangerous” during a committee meeting.
The vote Tuesday night came after the council attempted to redraw the map themselves using the existing ward lines and census data. The council at one point reverted back to the committee’s map and then began trying to change small portions of those proposed ward lines.
Following a map of those small changes, the council voted 5-4 against it with Ward 1 Brandi Studley, Ward 2 Elizabeth Scheuler, Ward 4 Lee Hall, Mayor Breea Clark and Ward 8 Matt Peacock voting no.
Protest
During the public hearing, residents claimed the committee’s map violated the charter’s requirements to keep communities of interest together — such as farmers. They also said the committee was formed seven months later than the charter prescribed in Jan. 2021. The charter requires the committee to form in June of the year prior to the release of the census data, but the pandemic delayed its release.
Some residents claimed the committee rushed their ultimate vote and did not consider further changes members Karen Goodchild and Michael Zorba tried to propose at its last meeting. During that meeting, committee member Rich Lubbers immediately called for a vote to approve the committee’s map and submit it to council for consideration — before anyone else could make a motion to explore the boundaries further.
Walker instructed the council Tuesday night that it had three options: amend the committee’s map, reject it or adopt it by resolution for a future formal ordinance.
Some residents held little hope the council would amend it, but the council had no choice but to consider it after Tortorello made a motion to amend the committee’s report and Ward 3 Kelly Lynn seconded the motion.
The council then debated whether it would start over with the 2010 map or simply make changes to the proposed boundary map.
The redraw
At first, the council tried redrawing the wards with the 2010 map using the current census data. Two-by-two, councilors were huddled together, squinting at screens on the dais and suggesting changes as they offered up portions of each other’s wards in an attempt to keep Ward 5 rural.
For more than an hour, the councilors submitted suggestions to the city’s geographical systems manager Joyce Green, who displayed it on a map for all to see. Again and again, the suggestions populated errors in the GIS software.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman was not optimistic it could be done in one night.
“Do we really think we can sit up here and change this and make a better decision than a committee?” he asked. “We’re running around in circles here.”
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said the council owed it to the public to try.
“I think it’s important to show when we’re trying, how difficult this is and how hard they [committee] had to work to get the populations even,” she said. “Not everyone is going to be happy, but I think it’s at least important to try.”