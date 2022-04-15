Editor's note: this story had been updated to include district 21 judge elections.
Norman residents can expect a lively election season as Cleveland County residents filed for open seats, election records from the state and county election board showed Friday.
The filing period for local offices in the Oklahoma Senate, House of Representatives, several county office holders, district attorney and congressional seats began at 8 a.m. Wednesday and concluded at 5 p.m. Friday.
County
Cleveland County Assessor Doug Warr and Treasurer Jim Reynolds, both Republicans, will see another term after no one filed to oppose them.
Cleveland County Commissioner for District 1 Rod Cleveland, 54, will face fellow Republican Ron Henderson, 72, in a June primary. Henderson is a former Norman mayor. Norman City Councilor for Ward 8 Matt Peacock, 40, filed as an Independent for the District 1 seat.
Incumbent for District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson, 67, of Oklahoma City, drew fellow Republican Rusty Grissom, 59, of Noble as an opponent. Two Democrats — Mona Vaughn, 61, of Norman and J.D. Krohmer, 66, of Norman — also filed for the District 3 seat.
District judge, DA
Cleveland County Associate District Judge Bethany Stanley, 45, of Moore, filed for her seat. She was appointed to the position in November 2020 by Gov. Kevin Stitt following Judge Stephen Bonner’s retirement. She did not draw an opponent.
District Judges Thad Balkman, Lori Walkley, Jeff Virgin and Leah Edwards did not drawn an opponent.
District Judge Michael Tupper, 44, of Norman, will face Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe, 40, of Norman.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, 50, of Norman, will serve another term for District 21 after he did not draw an opponent.
State Legislature
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, will be sworn in for another term for District 16 after she did not draw an opponent. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, who represents a portion of northwest Norman, will also run unopposed for District 24.
Former Ward 1 Norman City Councilor Kate Bierman, 34, filed for State House District 44 as a Democrat. The seat is vacant after Emily Virgin reaches her 2022 term limit. Bierman will face fellow Democrat Jared Deck, 42, of Norman. The seat also drew Norman Republican R.J. Harris, 49.
Two Republicans will vie for Democrat Merelyn Bell’s State House District 45 seat following an announcement that she will not seek another term. Republicans Dave Spaulding, 47, of Norman and Teresa Sterling, 55, of Norman will face off in a June primary. Democrat Annie Menz, 34, of Norman also filed for the seat.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-46) will face three Norman Republican candidates. Nancy Sangirardi, 68, Sassan Moghadam, 64, and Kendra Wesson, 46 filed for the seat.
Congress
Moore resident and incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (R-4), 72, will face Republican James Taylor, of Oklahoma City, 63, Frank W. Blacke, 45, of Oklahoma City, and Democrat Mary Brannon, 70, of Washington.
Incumbent for U.S. Senate James Lankford will not see his fellow lawmaker Jim Inhofe seek another term.
A special election is being held to fill the remainder of Inhofe’s term at the same time the Lankford’s regular election is scheduled.
For Inhofe’s unexpired term, Republican candidates include former state Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, 44, of Oklahoma City; U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-2), 44, of Westville; GOP state senator Nathan Dahm, 39, of Broken Arrow; Alex Grey, 32, of Nichols Hills; Luke Holland, 35, of Tulsa; Adam Holley, 41, of Bixby; Jessica Garrison, 47, of Owasso; Laura Moreno, 37, of Edmond; Michael Coibion, 67, of Bartlesville; Scott Pruitt, 53 of Tulsa; Paul Royce, 51, of Tulsa; John F. Thompkins, 65, of Oklahoma City; and Randy Grellner, 56, of Cushing.
Former U.S. Rep. Democrat Kendra Horn will run for the term as a Democrat.
Horn, 45, of Oklahoma City, served the Fifth Congressional District from 2019 to 2021, but lost her 2020 re-election to Stephanie Bice.
Libertarian Robert Murphy, 74, of Norman, and Independent Ray Woods, 86, of Cleo Springs, also filed for Inhofe’s seat.
Lankford’s challengers include Republicans Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, of Owasso, and Joan Farr, 66, of Tulsa.
Democrat candidates are James Bollinger, 29, of Oklahoma City; Madison Horn, 32, of Oklahoma City; Arya Azma, 32, of Norman; Brandon Wade, 45, of Bartlesville; and Dennis Baker, 67, of Tulsa.
Michael Delaney, 57, of Norman, filed as the Independent candidate, and Kenneth Blevins, 47, of Sand Springs is a Libertarian.