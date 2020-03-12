Norman and University of Oklahoma organizations have begun announcing COVID-19 precautions and event cancelations.
Keep up with this updated list as event organizers around town share their decisions for coming weeks:
University of Oklahoma
OU announced Thursday morning that post-spring break, classes at the Norman campus would move online for two weeks. OU has also suspended any university-related events from March 14 to April 5, including:
- Spring Family Weekend - The annual event, formerly called CAC Mom's Day, has been postponed. Organizers are still "working on a solution" moving forward, event chair Matthew Smith said Thursday morning.
- Campus tours and recruitment events
- Sooner Scandals - The Campus Activities Council has stopped all ticket sales for the annual musical revue, which is currently postponed. "If the event is rescheduled, purchased tickets will be honored to the best of our ability," the CAC wrote in a tweet.
OU announced Thursday morning that sporting events "may be subject to spectator restrictions," but had not provided an update as of Thursday afternoon.
Norman Medieval Fair
The 23rd annual medieval fair has been canceled. Organizers announced via Facebook that the decision was "a precautionary measure to slow the spread of COVID-19," and that the cancellation is in accordance with OU's event suspensions. The next Medieval Fair will be April 9-11, 2021.
"With 232 vendors from 33 different states, 53 acts from 12 different states, and an average daily attendance close to 100,000, the decisions being taken are focused on limiting the impact of this disease on our population and our health services," fair coordinator Ann Marie Eckart said in an email.
Norman Music Festival
While organizers of the annual Norman music staple tweeted at 11 a.m. that an announcement on the festival's status was "coming soon," no announcement had been made as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
