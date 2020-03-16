Norman and University of Oklahoma organizations have begun announcing COVID-19 precautions and event cancelations.
Keep up with this updated list as event organizers around town share their decisions for coming weeks:
Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services
Oklahoma nursing homes and skilled care facilities are suspending medically unnecessary visits and asking families wanting to visit to communicate via phone, letters, or video conferencing platforms like FaceTime. Medically necessary visits will include appointments with doctors or hospice care providers. More details are available at CMS' site.
Regal Cinemas
All Regal theaters will close today until further notice as a precaution.
Cleveland County Courthouse
Cleveland County's jury terms for April will be postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 virus. Jurors were scheduled to report to the courthouse April 13, but all criminal and civil jury trials will be rescheduled for a later time.
Other courthouse proceedings, such as emergency protective hearings, will continue as usual. A thorough order detailing which judicial activities will be postponed or cancelled will be announced later Monday.
Cleveland County YMCA
The Cleveland County YMCA has closed its facilities and canceled events and activities from March 17 till at least March 30.
The Depot art gallery
The Depot art gallery and office will closed at least until April 1. Train service will continue as usual. Phone messages can be left, and calls will be returned promptly.
Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum
The museum is closed until at least March 20. When it reopens, the museum will set an end date for its "Pioneer Photography: The Life & Art of Emma Coleman" exhibit, which was originally set to close April 18.
Moore Norman Technology Center
MNTC's Franklin Road campus in Norman, along with its South Penn campus in Oklahoma City, are closed through March 22. The campus will reopen and classes will resume at 7:30 a.m. March 23. MNTC has also canceled several events, which are listed on its website.
Norman Chamber of Commerce
As of Friday, the Chamber has postponed all of its March meetings and events, including Business After Hours at Havenbrook Funeral Home, the Membership Committee meeting, the Women's Leadership Luncheon, Business Before Hours at 1NB Financial Center, the Norman NEXT Lunch, the Leadership Norman's University of Oklahoma Session and the 35 South Luncheon. Other events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Norman Medieval Fair
The 23rd annual medieval fair has been canceled. Organizers announced via Facebook that the decision was "a precautionary measure to slow the spread of COVID-19," and that the cancellation is in accordance with OU's event suspensions. The next Medieval Fair will be April 9-11, 2021.
Norman Music Festival
Norman Music Festival has been postponed until late August due to COVID-19 precautions, organizers announced Thursday. The rescheduled festival will be moved from April 23-25 to August 27-29.
Norman Police Department
NPD has canceled its March 28 Shredathon, along with its monthly "Coffee With a Cop" event that was scheduled for March 31.
Norman Swap Meet
Organizers have canceled the Spring Norman Swap Meet that was scheduled March 19-21 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
Pioneer Library System
All Pioneer Library locations are closed through March 31 due to a COVID-19 case in Cleveland County. The library system is suspending all fines on overdue materials and extending checkout periods and hold times.
The library system also has digital resources available through its website.
Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino will temporarily close beginning at midnight Monday because of COVID-19 precautions, and will remain closed until March 31. The casino, Riverwind Gift Shop and all casino restaurants will close, but the Riverwind Hotel will remain open.
University of Oklahoma
OU announced Thursday morning that post-spring break, classes at the Norman campus would move online for two weeks. The campus is also closed to "non-essential" faculty and staff from March 16-20 after the first COVID-19 case in the OU community was announced Sunday. OU's Norman residence halls are still open March 16-20 to students who were already on campus.
OU has also suspended any university-related events from March 14 to April 5, including:
- Sporting events - As of Thursday, OU has suspended all athletic competitions — including out-of-season practices — until further notice.
- Spring Family Weekend - The annual event, formerly called CAC Mom's Day, has been cancelled.
- Campus tours and recruitment events
- Sooner Scandals - The Campus Activities Council has cancelled the event. Pre-purchased tickets will be refunded.
- National Weather Center tours - The center is postponing all tours until April 6, and is working to reschedule all currently scheduled tours.
- Sam Noble Museum - the on-campus museum is closed from March 14 to April 5, and any museum events during that timeframe have been canceled or postponed.
- University Theatre productions - The theatre has rescheduled its two final productions of the season. Legally Blonde the Musical will be moved to 8 p.m. April 17 and 18, and 3 p.m. April 18 and 19; Contemporary Dance Oklahoma has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. May 1 and 2, and 3 p.m. May 2 and 3.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department’s Coronavirus Hotline, 877-215-8336.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoid touching the face, stay home when sick and keep a physical distance between oneself and others to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.