The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma hired Tabbi Burwell as the new Executive Director this month.
The CBAO aids the craft breweries in the state by fundraising, advocacy, events and promotion efforts. While advocacy for legislation that benefits the industry has been a primary focus for the association over the last few years, now they are transitioning to promoting the increasing amount of local craft beer options, according to Patrick Lively, board president.
“[Burwell’s] background in marketing and tourism was appealing to our board when looking for the next Executive Director for our association,” Liveley said in a news release. “Her background in event management and tourism also allows us to accomplish those goals.”
Burwell, an Oklahoma native, is only in her third week on the job, and already has plans on how to stimulate the craft beer industry in the state.
“When I accepted the job, I noticed there was no website in place, so that was my first task was to get us more forward facing the public,” Burwell said. “With my tourism background, one of the first things i’m working on is a craft beer trail. I’m working with the Department of Tourism to combine tourism with craft beer where people will want to go from brewery to brewery.”
Burwell said she looks to stimulate growth for membership programs. She said in addition to a brewers membership program, CBAO would benefit by adding a retail membership.
“We can recruit breweries, but there is an entirely separate world for the people who take care of breweries, whether that's canning companies, distributors, advertisers and retailers” Burwell said. “You can go to social capital and site on the rooftop to have a great beer, well the fact that they can label that they are a CBAO member, maybe you get a discount as an enthusiast member by using a card, and a shirt when you sign up.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and how people meet, Burwell said. Due to the decreased ability to meet in person, more focus is put on how to hold events virtually. She said the industry is facing rising prices for aluminum, which is costing breweries, but asking for donations isn’t always feasible, especially during tough economic times.
“Accelerating growth and the amount of consumption of local craft beer is something that I was hired to do,” Burwell said. “How do we get people to decide to purchase craft beer instead of Bud Light is a big task that I'm facing, but I’m excited about it.”
Burwell said with Route 66 turning 100 in a few years, she is attempting to incorporate a craft beer trail with the route because it’s a historical road that is renowned by travelers. She said this is one of the ways that she hopes to garner support for local businesses and incentivize choosing local craft beer options.
“There are several breweries in Norman that probably are seeing less traffic right now than they used to, so going to the taproom and wearing a mask, or picking up a 6 pack, will help them thrive,” Burwell said. “I think everyone knows COVID-19 has affected everyone, but the more you can support the local economy, the better we all are.”
