Editor's note: this article has been updated to reflect comments from OTA which had not been previously made available to The Transcript.
An attorney who has sued the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has provided documents that allegedly show OTA altered its meeting agendas following critical meetings that kept the public in the dark about turnpike projects in Norman, but OTA says it’s a misunderstanding.
Richard Labarthe filed a motion Tuesday to depose OTA employees Jenny Johnson and Todd Gore because meta data shows they changed the meeting agendas for Jan. 25 and Feb. 22. Johnson prepares the agendas and minutes.
OTA announced on Feb. 22 that it would expand the state’s toll road network in a $5 billion, 15-year plan, which includes two new proposed toll roads through Norman. Ward alleged that there was no mention of the ACCESS plan or any turnpike in those meeting agendas, and thereby failed to sufficiently inform the public, according to the state’s Open Meeting Act.
According to the documents’ digital code, or meta data, the meetings were altered, Labarthe’s exhibit of that data to the court indicates.
“The meta data shows the following: the agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting was created on 1/18/2022 by Todd Gore, but modified on 2/13/2022,” Labarthe’s motion reads. “The agenda for the Feb. 22 meeting was created on 2/13/2022 by Jenny Johnson, but modified on 2/23/2022.”
The agendas were then “re-uploaded to the OTA website after the meetings took place,” the motion reads. “Compliance with the OMA by posting the agendas is at the heart of this case.”
“The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority vehemently refutes spurious accusations implying impropriety by two staff members as stated in a motion filed in Cleveland County District Court earlier this week by an attorney representing residents opposed to OTA building a turnpike through Norman,” a prepared statement from the agency read late Wednesday. “Allegations of wrong doing (sic) by altering or modifying agendas following two OTA Board meetings based on a search of metadata are both ill-informed and inflammatory. The only modification to the documents posted to the OTA website was the addition of signatures, certifying the meetings occurred.”
However, Labarthe said metadata did not show the meeting in December 2021 had been altered.
“Why would they not have done that in December?” he told the Transcript Wednesday. “It may very well come to no substantive difference, but we don’t know until we see it.”
OTA did not immediately respond to the Transcript’s request to know whose signatures were added to the documents posted either on or with the agenda.
If the judge agrees, OTA will be forced to produce the agendas posted before the meetings.
Labarthe’s motion comes after OTA attorney Phillip Whaley “articulated the position that the Court had disallowed Ms. Johnson’s deposition,” Labarthe’s statement to the court reads.
Depositions of OTA officials began Monday with the agency’s Deputy Director Joe Echelle and Director Tim Gatz.
OTA’s legal team plans to file a response to Labarthe’s motion.
“This morning, that same court granted OTA’s request to file a written response that will clearly demonstrate the blatant disregard for the truth contained in the mentioned motion,” OTA’s statement reads. “That response is due by October 26th.”
