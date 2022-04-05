Norman voters have chosen Larry Heikkila to be the city's next mayor, preliminary election reports indicated Tuesday.
Heikkila received 53.39% of the votes, beating incumbent Breea Clark. Votes cast totaled 24,345 with 12,999 for Heikkila and 11,346 for Clark.
"I am humbled, and so very honored the citizens of Norman have chosen me to become Norman’s next mayor," Heikkila said.
He credited "a grassroots campaign" who wanted a change.
"I hold the confidence the citizens have given me to bring a change to Norman very serious," he said. "I will be the champion Norman needs to make a positive impact for everyone in our community."
During the Feb. 8 primary, Heikkila and Clark defeated opponents "Midway" Bob Thompson, Dr. Nicole Kish and Alice Stephenson-Leuck. Clark received 4.45% more of the votes than Heikkila in the primary.
It was an election both candidates fought on battleground issues facing Norman, from increasing police funding to boost staff levels to economic development and quality of life projects to retain families and attract tourism to the city.
"Everyone who ran entered the mayoral race had one central goal, and that was to improve the City of Norman. While some of us had different opinions of what means, I thank all of the candidates for their dedication and their love for the City of Norman," he said.
Clark broadcast her concession speech to her official Facebook page.
“I will do everything I can in power to support mayor-elect Heikkila,” she said to a crowd of supporters.
Clark said the election was not about her nor was it about her opponent – it was about improving Norman.
“The future of our community and the future of our state is not something I'm willing to risk. It's time for the drama and the partisan politics to end,” she said.
Clark also thanked her volunteers, her campaign workers and her family for their support.
“I want to thank every candidate,” she said. “Midway Bob, Dr. Kish, Ms. Leuck, and again, mayor-elect Heikkila, I wish you the very best.”