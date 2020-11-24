Editor's note: This story's headline has been updated and clarified.
A judge declined to suspend one of the Norman’s mask ordinances in district court Tuesday morning, but the legal challenge will continue.
Unite Norman Founder Sassan Moghadam filed a lawsuit Oct. 1 against the City of Norman to challenge an ordinance that requires masks in private settings of more than 25 people.
The city’s ordinance first imposed masks for people in public places, but on Sept. 22, the City Council expanded it to include homes if social distancing could not be observed and the gathering exceeded 25 people. The change drew outrage during the council meeting, where some citizens said the ordinance went too far.
Attorneys for Moghadam and city attorneys argued the effectiveness of masks against private property and other constitutional rights before Judge Lori Walkley on Tuesday.
Andrew Garrett, an attorney for Moghadam, said that there is no proof that the masks work as COVID-19 cases in Norman rise. Without proof, there is no “legitimate” interest that the ordinance is necessary, he argued.
“How effective is this ordinance, exactly in preventing the spread of coronavirus? They might feel like it does a good job...but there’s no scientific evidence, there’s no proof that this works,” Garrett said. “There is not legitimate interest without proof it works.”
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton pointed to the trends in cities which have and have not imposed mask ordinances. He referred to data compiled by the state’s Health Department.
“The percentage of increase in cases in areas without mask mandates is always higher than the percentage of cases in the areas that have a mask mandate,” Knighton said. “This information shows that mask mandates are effective.”
Garrett called Jason Smith, assistant fire chief, to the stand for questions about the effectiveness of masks. Smith compiles data for the city’s coronavirus dashboard, which tracks local infection data, and participates in weekly meetings with staff and Mayor Breea Clark on the virus.
Smith told Garrett he and other staff members deferred to guidelines from President Trump’s gating criteria and to doctors Gary Raskob and Dale Bratzler. Bratzler is chair of the Hospital Advisory Council for the state’s Health Department, and Raskob is the dean of public health for the University of Oklahoma and regents professor of epidemiology.
Garrett asked Smith if he recommended masks. Smith said he tells his fellow firefighters to wear N95 masks “in a clinical setting.”
“What if they showed up in some other mask, like a gaiter?” Garrett asked.
Smith said it was permissible unless it was a clinical setting and added that “we mandate social distancing at the fire station.”
Walkley asked Garrett to present evidence that masks do not work, because the motion for temporary injunction requires it.
Garrett referred to the data that shows the number of new cases is rising despite the mask mandate.
“This ordinance is unenforceable, unconstitutional, and unproven to work,” he told the judge. “At some point we have to draw the line where we invade the private space. When are we allowed to go into this constitutionally protected area?”
Walkey said Garrett did not present proof to meet the requirements for an injunction.
“The bottom line is there’s a lot of arguments and a lot of conjecture, but there’s no evidence,” the judge said.
Moghadam said he intends to pursue the case further.
