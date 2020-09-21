The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office has charged 31-year-old Ezekiel Jackson in connection to the Sooner Pharmacy armed robbery that occurred on Sept. 16, court records show.
Ezekiel was charged Monday with one count of attempted robbery with a weapon and one count of possession of a firearm "after delinquent adjudication," court records state.
On Sept. 16, the Norman Police Department received a call from pharmacy employees claiming that an armed robber was shot by an employee.
“We received a call at 4:22 p.m.,” NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.
Initial reports were that an individual entered the pharmacy and was shot by an armed security guard, Jensen said.
Pharmacy owner Gene Alexander described the incident to The Transcript.
“I was where we keep the over-the-cabinet medicine, but what I’ve been told is a gentleman came in and hopped the counter of the pharmacy and put a gun to our pharmacist’s head and told everyone to get on the ground and to call the other employees back there," he said. "We have a guy who’s a tech back in our compound where we make customized medicine and he’s a former police officer and he does have a license to carry, and there was a gunshot and I think I’m going to leave it at that. Our employees are really shaken up mentally. Our employees are physically safe though.”
Jackson is currently booked in the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of armed robbery and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, the statement said.
“The initial investigation shows that Jackson entered the business with a firearm and was in the process of robbing the business when he was shot by an armed employee,” the statement said.
