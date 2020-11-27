Editor's note: This story was updated to include the mayor's comments posted to her Twitter account and the timeline of the city's statement.
Mayor Breea Clark will sign a proclamation issuing new restrictions on businesses and public sporting events beginning Monday, according to the city of Norman website.
While a draft of the proclamation was not part of the statement nor found online, listed restrictions are similar to those imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic. A public City Council meeting on the proclamation was not scheduled Monday, according to the city’s event calendar.
Bars, restaurants and fitness center facilities will reduce occupancy to 50% according to the number set by the Fire Marshal.
Organized gatherings will be limited to 50 people with masks or face coverings required. Restrictions for indoor sporting events include no more than one spectator per athlete and temperature checks will be required. Interaction with the opposing team and award ceremonies at the event will not be allowed, according to the website. Concession areas are to be closed and everyone will be required to wear face coverings, including athletes while not playing the sport.
The statement was published on the city's website Wednesday, but Clark had not shared it to her social media nor had it been emailed to The Transcript when this article first published online at 8 p.m. Friday. The city issued a press release at 8:21 p.m. Friday.
"I believe an email was supposed to go out on Wednesday, but I don't know if that happened," she said in a post on Twitter. "I was waiting to share [it] when the city did. Our communication director is out this week. My apologies for the confusion."
Earlier in the pandemic, bars closed and restaurants were open for delivery and curbside pickup while the public was told to gather in groups of no more than 10 people in April.
By June 12, gatherings of no more than 50 were allowed, The Transcript previously reported. Bars opened to limited capacity while retail stores operated at full capacity with other measures in place required. Entertainment venues opened to 75% capacity with social distancing in place. The city allowed organized youth sports at that time with social distancing.
The council approved a mask mandate for the public on July 7. On Sept. 22, it expanded the mandate to include social gatherings on private property for more than 25 people.
Currently, restaurants and bars are not limited by capacity reductions, but by the requirement that tables are spaced six feet apart and standing-room areas are closed. Bars and restaurants were limited to 75% only on University of Oklahoma game days, The Transcript reported on Sept. 8.
The three-day rolling average of new cases reached its highest point ever on Nov. 23 with 125 cases per day, and the seven-day rolling average of new cases reached its highest point ever a day later on Nov. 24 with 93.9 new cases per day, according to the city website.
Clark said the increase in numbers is taking a toll on health care workers.
“We are asking our health care professionals and first responders to work shift after shift as all of our numbers are skyrocketing. They are emotionally and physically exhausted, and it’s past time to take action and show them they’re not alone in the fight against COVID-19,” Clark’s statement reads. “The initial Stay at Home Order was issued back in March after we saw one death in our community. We have now seen 70; our friends, our neighbors, our veterans, our educators. The path we are currently on has proven gravely unsuccessful, and it’s time to change course.”
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer for OU, urged the public to wear masks and socially distance from others.
“With the marked increase in COVID case counts over the past three weeks and the surge of hospital admissions, there is a need to move from strategies that rely on ‘containment,’ such as contact tracing and isolation, to ‘mitigation strategies’ that force social distancing and compliance with mask ordinances,” Bratzler’s statement reads. “Until we have a broadly distributed vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the risk of virus transmission in places where there are large indoor gatherings, including parties, conferences, religious events and sporting events, and in settings where patrons routinely remove their masks, such as restaurants and bars, remains high.”
Clark did not respond to requests for further comment on the forthcoming proclamation referenced on the city website.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
