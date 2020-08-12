Norman Mayor Breea Clark is discussing tighter restrictions on bars and restaurants after saying she was considering closing bars last week.
The Transcript recently obtained body cam footage recorded during an Aug. 6 shooting outside Logie’s on the Corner bar.
“I just came to get pictures of Campus Corner so we can shut the bars down,” Clark said to a police officer in the video. “Now we’re definitely shutting the bars down.”
During an interview Wednesday, Clark said the she had just witnessed a shooting when those remarks were made.
“I should have said that we are considering doing that," Clark said Wednesday. "I had just witnessed a shooting, and I am hopeful I will get some grace for that. I am saying now that there are no plans to do that at this time, and no decisions will be made without [City] Council involvement.”
According to an email obtained by The Transcript, Clark will meet with restaurants on Thursday to discuss "current (city) ordinances and not face additional restrictions.”
Clark saidWednesday that “we’re not looking to single out any specific establishments.”
MAYOR TO MEET WITH BARS
Clark will meet Thursday with bars and restaurants.
“This is a crucial meeting that you need to attend in order to work with the city on current ordinances and not face additional capacity restrictions/hour limitations,” the email reads from the association’s executive director, Carrie Hendricks.
Hendricks did not return a call for comment.
While Clark said she was not singling out specific establishments, she referred to a White House letter that does recommend closing bars in Oklahoma.
The July 29 letter is from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis to Gov. Kevin Stitt. It refers to an “unpublished report” which recommends “far stronger public health measures than the White House has called for.” Recommendations include closing bars and gyms, mandating face masks and limiting gatherings, the letter reads.
While Stitt has said municipalities should decide their own guidelines, Clark enacted a mandatory mask ordinance on July 7. She imposed some restrictions on bars such as closing standing areas and seating tables 6 feet apart.
Clark said bars in Norman are not following the order based on photos she has received from the public.
“What is happening right now is not supportable, hence the meeting tomorrow,” she said Wednesday. “I was sent another picture with shoulder-to-shoulder people on a Tuesday night.”
BAR OWNERS REACT
Todd Emerson, owner of Logie’s on the Corner, said he’s complying with the current restrictions. Emerson said in addition to requiring masks, he has limited capacity inside the establishment by half and has closed standing-room areas.
During the July 7 council meeting, the council did not support Clark’s suggestion to close bars at 10:30 p.m. Emerson wonders if she will impose it.
“I’ll close down,” he said. “My business gets started at 10:30. So am I going to get 30 minutes of business and then have to close?”
Emerson said closing bars would make sense if the state shuts them down, but closing them in Norman would mean patrons will go elsewhere.
“I have no problems with shutting down if the state does that,” he said. “But (if) the mayor, which (Norman) has less funding than the state does, is going to shut Norman down, they’re just going to go to Moore or Oklahoma City. It’s not an equal playing field and that’s what I have a problem with ... don’t just do it because you’re the mayor and you want to throw your power around.”
A decision to close bars concerns Emerson for other reasons than the loss of revenue. When he reopened after the shutdown this spring, officers told him they were glad he was back open, he said.
“I asked them why and they said, ’Now we don’t have 100 house parties to deal with every night.’”
Emerson said if students are drinking at home, it’s not with security or with bartenders who cut them off when they’ve had too much.
“I have 12 security on the ground, making sure people aren’t too drunk, they’re not fighting,” Emerson said. “I’ve got bartenders who know they’ll get fired if they over-serve somebody. They’re constantly cutting people off. We protect our customers. When they’re out with 100 house parties, who’s protecting who?”
CHAMBER CHIMES IN
Norman Chamber of Commerce Director Scott Martin said he and restaurants met virtually with Clark and local public health officials Monday.
“She’s (Clark) considering hours of operation. In the later hours of operation, how do you responsibly manage that?” Martin said.
The meeting Thursday is likely “targeted more to Campus Corner” as Clark and the business community prepare for University of Oklahoma home games, Martin said.
OU announced its football season schedule Wednesday.
Clark said she has little authority when it comes to OU’s campus.
“That’s a tricky one, but we do have a group of people working on this one,” she said. “The city has no control over limitations of stadium capacity or tailgating on university property, but we are working with the university to create the safest game day experience possible.”
