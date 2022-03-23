Editor's note: This article has been updated after OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle was misidentified as Joe Kelly.
It was a resounding ‘no’ to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority from the Norman City Council after it voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to resist two new toll roads planned in their city.
The OTA plans to build two turnpikes in Norman — one along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City and another in east Norman, an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike west of the Lake Thunderbird watershed.
Mayor Breea Clark called the OTA’s plans “unacceptable” as she stared out onto a packed room in City Hall Tuesday night. In the same breath, Clark said the city has “no decision making power” to stop it, but stands with residents in sending a message that they do not want the proposed toll roads.
“We will not stop fighting, and we’re going to show the OTA and Governor Stitt what happens when you pick on Norman, especially when we’re united,” she said.
It was big talk from several councilors, including Ward 1 Brandi Studley.
“Man, if this didn’t bring us all together,” Studley said of the united effort on the council. “Don’t mess with our environment and don’t mess with our community, because we’re coming for you, OTA.”
“One house is one house too many for this turnpike,” said Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello. “We’re going to fight this together.”
Clark’s frustrations included that the OTA did not provide any earlier notice to the city and accused the authority of intentionally keeping it from Norman residents and city officials.
“In the great state of Oklahoma, there were many directions they could have taken this turnpike,” she said. “Instead, the last time we saw it was what? Several years in the [Association of Central Oklahoma Governments] 2030 [Transportation] Plan? It went into dispute. They chose to take it out of that. They chose to not tell us what was coming, even though it’s looking pretty clear they knew what was coming. They chose to leave elected officials, city staff and residents in the dark. They chose to let us build dream homes, retirement homes, and hoped to pass on to generations to come but they chose lightening traffic over that. I will never stand for that.”
Records indicate on ACOG’s website that its 2030 Plan does not call for a new toll road in Norman, nor does its 2040 Encompass Oklahoma Plan. ACOG manages a $10 billion dollar long-range transportation plan in addition to $20 million in annual federal grants, the website reads.
The city’s resolution takes aim at the environmental concerns that toll roads may impose on Lake Thunderbird, the city’s primary source of drinking water.
“The resolution establishes the City’s position that the OTA should study the impact of the proposed turnpike on the Lake Thunderbird watershed prior to moving forward and make the results of such study publicly available,” a staff report reads. “... that insufficient information exists to support the construction of the Kickapoo turnpike extension through Norman, and that the City opposes the construction of all aspects of Access Oklahoma proposed to occur within Norman without this information.”
‘Pike Off OTA’
The newly formed Pike Off OTA, a not for profit organization, held a press conference before the council meeting and announced it would find legal strategies to limit the power of the OTA.
The organization’s president, Michael Nash, said it did not intend to “abolish the OTA,” but to simply stop it from constructing new toll roads anywhere in the state.
Nash accused the OTA of circumventing the legislative process to stop the toll roads because it announced the statewide expansion plans with less than a month for lawmakers to file bills to stop it. A last-minute attempt by local lawmakers to amend the bill authorizing the plan failed due to a lack of support.
Time may be on Norman’s side if future legislation can be introduced, and it’s a strategy opponents intend to try.
“Our goal is to take away their ability to construct new turnpikes,” Nash said. “We’re still exploring how that can happen … whether that’s a constitutional change or just a statutory change. We’re considering taking away their ability to use eminent domain. We’re looking at requiring [voter] approval from a certain percentage of the residents in the vicinity of the project.”
While the OTA has not said when the Norman routes would become a reality, its engineers with Poe & Associates stressed during a town hall meeting in February that the OTA and the community has “time” to plan for what will be a 15-year, statewide project.
Tortorello told the newspaper he met with OTA deputy director Joe Echelle Tuesday afternoon. He said Kelly gave him an estimated timeline of 7-9 years before the roads would be built in Norman.
Echelle could not immediately be reached for comment at press time.