Update June 16: The Moore Police Department has released footage from its response to the fatal June 11 accident on Interstate 35 in Moore.
The two-minute video shows first responders working to free a woman pinned in her car after the collision. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers later said that the woman was pinned for 37 minutes.
Authorities have released the identity of a driver who was killed Thursday after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 35 in Moore.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jorge Pina, 37, of Bloomington, Calif., died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Troopers said Pina was driving his 2020 Nissan Murano southbound in the northbound lanes at about 12:53 a.m. when he collided at a high rate of speed with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandi Toney, 48, of Pauls Valley. Toney was driving northbound in the middle lane. Pina then collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jose Fuentes Hernandez, 54, of Oklahoma City.
Pina was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.
Toney was pinned for about 37 minutes before first responders extricated her, troopers said. She was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with trunk, internal, arm, head and leg injuries.
Hernandez was transported by ambulance to Norman Regional Hospital with head injuries, and was listed in fair condition, troopers said. His passenger, Abel Fuentes, 25, of Oklahoma City, was transported to Norman Regional Hospital with leg and arm injuries, and was listed in good condition, officials said.
Troopers said Pina had an odor of alcohol on him.
According to the report, all occupants used seat belts.
