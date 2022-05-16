Editor's note: this article has been updated to include the date of upcoming reapportionment meeting on May 25.
A new reapportionment committee is set to start afresh with complete data to redraw Norman City Council ward boundaries.
The committee is appointed by the mayor upon the council’s approval, with each member representing a ward. The committee’s first meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at City Hall, city spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said.
From Wards 1-8, the members are Alli Penner, Lisa Schmidt, Wade Stewart, Sara McFall, Maria Kendall, Joshua Wittington, Alison Behrens Braly, Rebecca Oubre and at-large member Christopher Tall Bear.
The committee formed April 26, following problems that stemmed from the U.S. Census Bureau’s four-month delayed report and accusations of gerrymandering against the city’s previously appointed committee.
At the time, the committee did not have updated precinct lines. Population data defines city council ward boundaries, but the committee also considers precinct lines.
The delayed census bureau report also threw the city in a lurch against the city charter’s timeline to appoint a reapportionment committee and schedule meetings.
While some cities do not have a deadline to implement the census data, Norman’s charter requires a committee to form six months prior to the year the census report is released and meet during the last quarter of that year.
The committee formed in January 2021 instead of June 2020.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told The Transcript in November that states did not receive reports until August 2021, which meant that a committee would not have had any data to review had it begun meeting in late 2020.
Following the committee’s report, accusations of gerrymandering surfaced from Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, who lost swing precincts in their wards.
Accusations of racial and partisan bias erupted after a committee member made a remark during a public hearing that Ward 5 is full of “white supremacists” and during a committee meeting that Tortorello was “dangerous and that should be considered.”
Ward 5 residents protested the report because they believed moving 12 square miles of rural land into Ward 6, an urban ward, did not follow the charter’s recommendation to keep communities of interest together.
During a council meeting to review the committee’s proposed new boundaries, councilors attempted to redraw districts themselves. According to the charter, councilors have the option to adopt, reject or revise proposed boundaries.
While the council voted 5-4 to adopt the committee’s report by resolution on Nov. 16, Mayor Breea Clark and the council voted to disband it on Jan. 18 and start over with a new committee.
At the time, Clark said the committee did not have the benefit of precinct data and it was important to have a “transparent, unbiased and not political” process from which to decide boundaries.
Voters will be asked to decided if the charter’s timeline should be changed in a package of proposed charter amendments in August.
An amendment would allow the mayor to appoint members within 30 days of the release of new precinct data from the county election board.