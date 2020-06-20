A Norman City Council member and former Oklahoma Corporation Commission candidate were arrested before President Trump's rally on Tulsa and later released.
Ward 8 Norman City Councilwoman Alexandra Scott was arrested Saturday night in Tulsa County, jail records show.
Scott, of Norman, was arrested on a complaint for obstructing and interfering with an officer at 5:45 p.m. and her bond was set at $500. She was released at 11:22 p.m. Saturday, records show.
Scott also is a Democratic state Senate candidate for District 15.
We are safe and sound thanks to @bailproject ❤ #BlackLivesMatter#Juneteenth #BlackWallStreet https://t.co/q8aKbZWFzt— Alex Scott (@RealAlexScott) June 21, 2020
On Sunday morning, Scott told The Oklahoman she was "one of the climbers on the flag poles."
Officers pulled her and two other individuals "off the poles and knocked down the veterans who were protecting and hoisting us," she said.
Ashley McCray, of Norman, also arrested for the same complaint as Scott at the same time, Tulsa County jail records show. McCray, a former City Council candidate, founded Indigenize OU and was the Democratic nomination for Oklahoma Corporation Commission in 2018.
McCray's bond also was set at $500. She was released at 11:22 p.m. Saturday, records show.
The two were arrested with multiple people Saturday in Tulsa while President Trump's campaign rally was ongoing at the BOK Center, according to KJRH in Tulsa.
Mindy Ragan Wood contributed to this story.
