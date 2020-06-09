A proposed budget amendment sparked a debate about how police funds are spent as Black Lives Matter protesters demanded the city council defund the Norman Police Department during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Ultimately, Norman Mayor Breea Clark made a motion to postpone the passage of the budget to a special meeting next Tuesday night and convened the meeting for a recess before resuming to attend to other business at press time.
Protesters flooded the room with signs displaying “black lives matter,” and “no racist police, no justice, no peace.” Demonstrators have marched across the U.S. and in Norman for two weeks in protest of police brutality and the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Protesters obeyed Mayor Clark’s orders to remove their signs due to decorum rules. They stood silent with their masks on and signs down.
As the council attempted to return to business, the discussion moved to the city’s budget.
Ward 8 Councilwoman Alexandra Scott, who spoke at a demonstration at Andrews Park before the meeting, addressed an amendment related to the police and fire department. She wanted to know why the general fund was transferring money to the public safety sales tax fund.
The voter-approved sales tax funds have supplemented both the police and fire departments budgets since 2015. It added two police officers, two firefighters, supports the school resource officer program and increased dispatch services for emergency responders, among other projects.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the budget amendment was necessary to keep the public safety fund from a negative balance, according to state law.
That’s when the meeting took a different turn as dozens of protesters objected to the amendment as a method to defund the police department. The Norman Citizens 4 Racial Justice group has asked the city reduce funds to the NPD, end the school resource officer program and invest the money in mental health and human services, among several other demands.
A 14-year-old girl told the council that when she was age 12, a school resource officer searched her without parental consent and described witnessing police officers “slamming” students to the ground.
Norman resident Fred Bolt who condemned the “unjustifiable” death of George Floyd “as terrible beyond words” but cautioned the arguments to defund the “wonderful” police department as an “emotional” response.
Clark repeatedly regained order as protesters shouted in the background while Bolt spoke. He referred to Floyd’s criminal record and the Minneapolis coroner’s report, which showed drugs and cardiac arrest as significant conditions. The report has been disputed by other independent medical examiner reports which have ruled Floyd’s death as a homicide due to police actions.
Kevin Lynch said defunding the police did not mean the city would be without officers.
“That’s not what it means. What we’re saying is we take the money for the tank truck and use it possibly for some mental health training for responding in situations,” Lynch said. “All we’re saying is look at the (police) budget and see where we’re spending it. Let’s go line-by-line, dollar-by-dollar.”
Clark brought order to the meeting as protesters continued to speak about violence they witnessed or suffered at the hands of law enforcement.
The City of Norman's fiscal year 2020 budget shows that in this budgetary year, the Norman Police Department is the single largest expenditure in the city’s general fund.
This story will be updated online and in print.
