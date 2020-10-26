1:45 p.m.: The University of Oklahoma's Norman campus will close at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed all of Tuesday, according to an OU alert.
According to the short alert message, OU's essential workers should check in with their supervisors about their work schedules.
Tweets from OU Campus Safety confirm that the university will not have Zoom classes during the campus closures either, as OU is concerned about power outages.
The university's food pantry will also be closed on Tuesday due to weather concerns, and plans to reopen Wednesday, according to a tweet from the pantry.
12:29 p.m.: Due to a critical injury collision, Highway 9 is currently closed between 108th Avenue Southeast and 120th Avenue Southeast, the NPD tweeted. Avoid the area and utilize an alternate route.
12:15 p.m.: Norman Public Schools has canceled all after-school activities for Monday, citing the inclement weather.
According to an alert from the district, NPS is monitoring the weather and will continue to provide updates as it progresses or if anything in the district's school schedule changes.
12:04 p.m: Roads across Norman are very slick, the NPD tweeted. Due to the current weather and road conditions, the NPD is not responding to non-injury crashes, the department tweeted.
11:47 a.m: According to the Norman Police Department, there are currently no road closures or accidents due to the current weather situation.
11:45 a.m: The National Weather Service released a YouTube video breaking down the current weather situation.
11:25 a.m: The National Weather Service said to expect three waves of precipitation. Heavy freezing rain and sleet is currently ongoing and expected to decrease through Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning precipitation is expected to be lighter and more widespread.
9:07 a.m: Cleveland County is in an “Ice Storm Warning” until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said to be prepared for widespread power outages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.