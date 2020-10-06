The University of Oklahoma announced Sunday that a student has died.
In a statement, OU said that the university "is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a member of the OU community."
"We mourn this tragic loss as we join together in support of those who need it most," the statement reads. "The university asks the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time. University counseling services are available to provide support for OU community members."
The university said in a Tuesday statement to the media that after consulting with the student's family, administrators and medical professionals "verified that there is no public health risk related to the OU community member’s death."
"Under these circumstances, it is not the place of the university to speculate on or share personal health information of a community member unless approved to do so by the family," the statement reads. "Out of respect to the family and in keeping with their wishes for privacy, that will be the extent of our comments at this time."
The university and the student's family have not identified the student by name.
