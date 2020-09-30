A group of local parents has launched two fundraisers in an effort to better equip teachers and classrooms with PPE.
The Norman Community Advocacy Team is composed of volunteer parents who rallied around their concern for the Norman Public School’s plan for traditional students to return to the classroom in the coming weeks. The “We Are Norman” group, another local advocacy group, created a fundraising movement with NCAT to help both teachers and students stay safe when in-person classes resume.
“We are a broad coalition of parents, teachers and community members who all understand the severity of this,” said Helen Grant, a volunteer for NCAT. “This is not a hoax and there are going to be many families affected by this choice to bring students back.”
Grant said NPS has not openly communicated and she is being told that teachers are struggling for school supplies. In response, NCAT and We Are Norman started a PPE and cleaning supply drive, as well as a “Safe Schools” GoFundMe for larger purchases like sneeze-guards and portable air purifiers.
“In order to stem the tide from COVID-19, making sure the teachers have these supplies they are asking for is critical," Grant said.
Pixie Quigley, founder of NCAT, said teachers are informing them of a decreasing supply and availability of disposable masks, clorox wipes and Lysol spray. One teacher told Quigley that although the cleaner they were given is labeled as non-toxic, some have described adverse reactions to the fumes when using it.
Alesha Leemaster, NPS spokesperson said the district has received questions about the disinfectant spray, BioVex, which is available for the teachers to use in its classrooms.
"The active ingredient in BioVex is the same that the company uses in over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical products including many eye drops," Leemaster said. "The ophthalmic, dermal and oral toxicity of the product is minimal as compared to other commonly available disinfectants."
Quigley said many teachers have expressed their concern to her and others in the group about supply availability.
According to Leemaster, in addition to BioVex, the district provides each classroom with hand sanitizer and a contactless thermometer, and each employee and student is provided two face coverings
Quigley said the group sent out a questionnaire to teachers asking what supplies they need and the school they teach at. Within the first day, the group received 88 responses.
“With air purifiers and desk shields, we are starting with the people who have let us know first and from that, we will assist highest risk teachers and then special education rooms where the teachers have to be in closer proximity,” Quigley said.
Leemaster said the district has additional face coverings and shields available. There are also extra gloves, gowns and eye protection for teachers and staff available upon request by reaching out to the school health professional.
“Half of the GoFundMe is for portable air purifiers which won’t do much because they only cover a certain amount of square feet, so we are just going to focus on teacher health, making sure that the kids have enough masks and everything stays as clean as possible,” Quigley said. “We will move forward from there with as much money as we can raise for student desk barriers.”
NPS received 36,666 cloth face coverings, 855 face shields, 43,500 pairs of gloves and 22,010 gowns from the state of Oklahoma in addition to PPE purchased by the district, according to Leemaster.
"We appreciate those who have offered to provide additional materials for our classrooms," Leemaster said. "While we have provided personal protective equipment for our teachers and cleaning supplies for our classrooms, additional supplies are always helpful."
Those who wish to donate to the Safe Schools GoFundMe campaign, which as of Oct. 1 has raised over $1,400, can visit bit.ly/helpnpsteachers. Donations to the PPE supply drive can be made through CashApp at $NPSPPESOS or Venmo @NPSPPESOS.
Supplies can be dropped off at Commonspace Game Cafe from 4 to 9 p.m. and STASH from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week.
NPS teachers who would like to request supplies can visit the We Are Norman Facebook page.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
