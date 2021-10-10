The National Weather Service is tracking a storm in Anadarko which has the potential to produce a tornado and is expected to arrive in Norman and Moore in the next two hours.
The storm is capable of producing winds between 60-80 mph and up to baseball-sized hail and medium tornado.
Norman has 100% probability for severe thunderstorms overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The storms are likely from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland County, according to NWS reports.
The northern half of the county also has a slight flash flood risk, reports state.
Much of Oklahoma east of Altus has a risk of severe weather from Sunday afternoon into Monday, according to NWS.