Updated: 8:26 p.m
The tornado warning for Norman has officially been lifted, per the NWS. A lightning and flood threat continue to be in effect.
Update: 8:17
The Norman Police Department has asked residents to call 911 only when emergency assistance is needed.
"Seek appropriate shelter and call 911 only if you are in danger, not to report damage. This keeps lines open for those in need of immediate help," an NPD statement reads.
Update: 8:03
Hail has damaged windows along Main Street and Porter Avenue, and power flashes were reported along State Highway 9, according to news reports. Tornado warning still in effect for the north and eastern portions of Cleveland County. The National Weather Service reported tennis ball sized hail throughout Norman.
Update: 7:50
Large hail spotted along Highway 9 and the western portion of Norman, according to several news reports. The hail is increasing in size and a wall cloud was spotted 50 mph winds, News 9 reported.
Update: 7:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Norman until 8:30 p.m.
Update: 7:32 p.m.
The Norman Police Department told The Transcript that the City of Norman has no public storm shelters and urges residents to take early precautions.
"We encourage our residents to plan ahead and take appropriate shelter prior to the storm," a spokesperson said.
Update: 6:55 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued an alert that a tornado is on the ground near Chickasha where a tornado warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m.
The storm is expected to hit Moore and Norman in the next one to two hours and is capable of producing winds between 60-80 mph and up to baseball-sized hail and has medium tornado potential.
Norman has 100% probability for severe thunderstorms overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The storms are likely from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland County, according to NWS reports.
The northern half of the county also has a slight flash flood risk, reports state.
Much of Oklahoma east of Altus has a risk of severe weather from Sunday afternoon into Monday, according to NWS.