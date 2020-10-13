While the Norman City Council continues to deliberate amendments to the City Charter, a local group has filed three petitions for their own changes.
Unite Norman filed its initiative petitions Monday afternoon with the city clerk. The petitions could change the signature threshold for recall elections, require special elections to fill ward vacancies and force the council to alter its meeting schedule.
The group formed in June to recall odd-numbered ward councilors and the mayor. Co-founders Sassan Moghadam and Russell Smith filed recall petitions and submitted signatures for Ward 3 Alison Petrone, Ward 5 Sereta Wilson, and Mayor Breea Clark. The clerk certified enough signatures to recall Petrone, but not Clark and Wilson resigned. Petrone is fighting the petition in district court while Unite Norman is asking a judge to settle questions about the signature threshold and qualified voters for its Clark petition.
Unite Norman’s initiative petition to alter the recall election process would mean future signature gatherers would need fewer signatures. The City Charter requires signatures from 25% of the registered voters in the official’s ward. The petition would change that to require signatures from 35% of “the number of total votes cast in the last contested election for that office,” the proposed ballot title reads.
Former Ward 3 Councilman and CPA Robert Castleberry, a supporter of Unite Norman, said recall petitions should not be too easy.
“As worded, the 35% of votes cast in the last contested election for that office is too low a standard in my opinion. Twenty-five percent to 35% is a fine standard to put an issue on the ballot, but not an elected official. I favor equal to the number of the votes cast in the last election plus 25% (125%) as well as 45 days to collect the signatures counting Sundays,” he said. “Recall should not be a weapon to overturn a democratic election but an option for when the bipartisan electorate realizes they made a hiring mistake. If there is no just cause for a recall, then enough signatures won’t be gathered.”
The second petition would require the council to call a special election to fill a ward vacancy “with at least one year remaining on the unexpired term,” the ballot title reads. The election would be called on “the earliest available date.”
Moghadam was critical of the council’s decision not to appoint Sean Boyd for Ward 2 following the death of David Perry. Despite the recommendation of the committee and feedback from residents on both sides, the council did not approve Boyd.
“This council has proven that even when their own hand-picked committee comes up with a qualified candidate, they choose to ignore their recommendation,” Moghadam said “It is a total waste of the committee members’ and candidates’ time. People of each ward elect their council member and should be able to also vote for a replacement council member.”
A third petition would force the council to meet at 8:30 a.m. instead of after 5 p.m. Moghadam said if someone has important business with the council, they can “take the day off.”
“A lot of people have to balance family life and attending a council meetings that at times run past 12. Imagine a working couple with two kids,” he said. “These parents have already worked for 8 hours that day and need to be at home for dinner with their kids. Right now is a choice between one or the other. OKC tried it at 8:30 a.m. and then went back to pm time and the attendance did not change. So they are now back holding their meetings at 8:30 am. It is done professionally and like a business, unlike the circus that we have called council meetings.”
FEEDBACK
Mayor Clark said she was waiting “for input” from City Attorney Kathryn Walker about the petitions. While she said she was “thrilled that so many are now paying closer attention to local government, particularly local elections,” one petition provoked concern.
“I do have concerns about 8:30 a.m. meetings,” she said. “I feel that would limit who is able to run for office as well as who is able to participate in meetings in general. Unless we envision creating a system of local government that treats its mayor and council members like full-time employees, I believe we would be limited who could even consider running for office.”
Ward 1 Kate Bierman, who discussed charter amendments during the Oversight Committee meeting Thursday, did not comment on the proposed recall petition amendment.
She also took exception to earlier meetings.
“I have strong feelings about the council times,” she said. “Scheduling meetings at 8:30 in the morning will exclude nearly all workers who do not have privilege or luxury to set their own schedules from running for council or even attending meetings. There was overwhelming negative public response to this topic when the suggestion was brought to council by the Chamber of Commerce, and it will have the effect, intentionally or unintentionally, of undermining access to council by the majority of Norman residents.”
Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Martin said the chamber had recommended the council meet earlier to be more family-friendly as the meeting run late, and it would make it easier for business owners to conduct business with the council.
“This idea has been on our agenda for years,” Martin said. “There were these arguments that not everybody can make a daytime meeting and I get that, but I would argue not everyone can make a post-10 p.m. meeting either.”
Martin said while some councilors also have younger children, its not feasible for everyone.
“Particularly when you go to midnight, one o’clock, two o’clock in the morning,” he said. “Also, there are people who don’t work a traditional 8-5 workday and work after hours. So a daytime meeting isn’t out of the ordinary. Oklahoma City does it and other communities around the country do it.”
Martin said he hears from the business community that daytime hours are preferred.
“Whether they be small mom-and-pops, or larger businesses, they tell us that it would be easier for them to do their business if meetings were held during the daytime. To be fair, a lot of what the council does is dealing with rezoning requests, platting, all kinds of different business-related votes,” he said.
Editor's Note: A quote from Unite Norman co-founder Sassan Moghadam was incorrect. “These parents have already worked for eight hours that day and need to be at home for dinner with their kids,” Moghadam said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.