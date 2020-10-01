A Unite Norman member is asking a district judge to declare the city’s latest changes to a mask ordinance unconstitutional, court records show.
Local developer Sassan Moghadam, co-founder of the group that formed to recall several city councilors and the mayor, filed his petition Thursday in Cleveland County District Court. He is represented by Norman attorney Terry Garrett.
On Sept. 22, the Norman City Council adopted changes to its mask ordinance that expanded the definition of a public setting to private homes. Where gatherings at private homes exceed 25 people and social distancing cannot be maintained, the ordinance requires that everyone wear masks and it imposed a $50 to $500 fine for violations, according to the ordinance.
Councilor said they enacted the changes because it wanted to crack down on “frat parties,” but Terry noted in his petition to the court that the ordinance is far more broad.
“O-2021-17 (ordinance) created criminal penalties for a person in Norman, Oklahoma (who) holds a gathering, whether it be a Bible study, book club, a family reunion or a football watch party that exceeds 25 people,” the petition reads.
Terry argued the ordinance is a due process rights violations for his client under state law and cites several instances of case law decisions.
“The Due Process Clause of the Oklahoma Constitution safegaurds a right to privacy of an individual to his home and private property,” he stated in the petition. “The privacy afforded citizens in their homes is one of the most valued tenets in this society. The law goes to great efforts to protect the sanctity of a person’s home.”
Terry wrote in his petition that the right to privacy and private property goes back to a 17th century British law known as the “Every man’s home is his castle.” The law is regarded as the basis for the Fourth Amendment
“Everyman’s home is his castle has been honored as far back as 1604 when Semayne’s Case was decided in English courts,” the petition states. “Semayne’s recognized a homeowner’s right to protect his home from unlawful entry, even if the intruders were agents of the King, but also recognized the agents’ ability to enter if it was done lawfully.”
Terry cited the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which forbids “unreasonable searches and seizures” of private property.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker noted during the Sept. 22 council meeting that officers could not enter the residence without a warrant. While a warrant could be obtained, it is unlikely, Walker said in an email Thursday afternoon to the Transcript.
“Officers can only be granted access to private property that is not accessible to the general public (such as a residence vs. a business open to customers) with consent or a search warrant,” she said. “If they wanted to, they could seek, and a judge could authorize, a warrant to enter into the premises. Because of the time it takes to draft a search warrant and then get a judge to sign it, it would be very unlikely that our officers would seek a search warrant if no one granted them access or answered the door. This ordinance has been used as intended, to shut down large parties that have the potential to be 'super spreader' events because of the lack of masks. These parties tend to spill out into the outdoors where violations are easily observable so access to private property has not been requested or needed.”
The City of Norman also released a statement regarding the legal challenge.
"The amendments passed on Sept. 22 were really intended to address the specific issue of large, unmasked gatherings we have seen since the return of college students," the statement reads. "It was never intended that police would come into private homes to ensure masks are being worn. The focus of the ordinance and its enforcement is these large nuisance parties that are potential 'super spreaders' in our community."
Moghadam and Russell Smith, Unite Norman co-founders remained concerned.
“This isn’t about masks, this is about the Oklahoma Constitution and the sanctity of a citizen’s home,” Moghadam told The Transcript. “For the mayor and the city council to suggest that they could barge in on any Bible study, private home, family gathering or event, is a complete overreach far beyond their authority.”
“Unite Norman stands with our leadership in this fight,” said Smith. “From the beginning, we stated that our mission was to hold elected officials accountable and to push back against radicals — it doesn’t get any more radical than suggesting a government official can just walk right into your home in an unreasonable search or seizure.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comment from City Attorney Kathryn Walker.
