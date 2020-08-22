Less than two months after his swearing in for Ward 2, new Norman City Councilman L. David Perry has died, Mayor Breea Clark confirmed Saturday afternoon.
“I have offered my condolences to his family,” Clark said. “We will not be issuing a statement at this time out of respect for his family’s privacy.”
Perry, 60, won his seat after he defeated candidates Matthew Salcido and Andrew Tiffany during the Feb. 2020 election.
Perry came to Norman 42 years ago as a University of Oklahoma student and decided to stay in Norman, where he taught history and government for Norman Public Schools.
The longtime Norman resident set his sights on a variety of issues he planned to tackle as a councilman. At the time of his campaign, Perry said he believed voters should approve tax increment finance districts. He looked for creative revenue sources such as offering competitive internet services to residents as a city utility.
Perry expressed compassion for the homeless during a January forum and hoped to see the city and nonprofits expand their services to the vulnerable population.
Further details of his passing were unavailable.
Several fellow council members expressed sympathy via social media.
“He was a very spirited man who cared deeply for our city,” wrote newly elected Ward 6 Councilor Elizabeth Foreman.
“Today I am grieving the loss of my valued friend and colleague, David Perry,” Ward 2 Councilor Lee Hall wrote. “We have the shared experience of campaigning, being elected and being sworn into office at the same time. Over the past months, I have had the privilege of having many spirited conversations with David about his hopes, dreams and ideas for the community we both love and already had a glimpse of the energy and passion he was going to bring to City Council. His civic engagement and his vast knowledge of how our city has evolved over the many years he has called Norman home prepared him well for representing Ward 2. My deepest sympathy goes to his family.”
Ward 1 Councilor Kate Bierman noted Perry’s energy and kind soul.
“I am so deeply saddened by our collective loss of Dave Perry,” she wrote. “He was an incredibly kind and energetic soul who had so many wonderful ideas to better this community, and I was so looking forward to working on them with him. Please keep his family in your thoughts.”
Ward 3 Councilor Alison Petrone said she shared many fruitful conversations with the budding councilman.
“He was fully devoted to being a compassionate public servant: a dedicated advocate and ally for the poor, marginalized, and vulnerable residents of our city. I enjoyed many long conversations with him; he was truly a good man. Please keep his family on your heart.”
Ward 7 Councilor Stephen Tyler Holman said he shared the news “with a very heavy heart.”
“Please keep Council member Perry’s family in your thoughts,” he wrote.
His departure leaves a vacancy for Ward 2. The City Charter states the council is permitted to call a special election or appoint an interim replacement. Clark has chosen in the past to form a selection committee to fill vacancies. She formed a committee for Ward 5 after Sereta Wilson resigned in July. The committee has to yet make a recommendation.
This breaking news story will be updated.
